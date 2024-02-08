Raptors updated depth chart after trading for Spencer Dinwiddie and Kelly Olynyk
The Raptors have just traded for two key veterans as they try to get themselves into the Play-In Tournament.
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Toronto Raptors have made two separate trades for key veterans. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Raptors have traded Dennis Schroder to the Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie and Thad Young. The franchise has also traded Otto Porter Jr, Kira Lewis, and a 2024 first-round pick that is the least favorable of the OKC/Clippers/Rockets/Jazz to the Jazz for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.
Toronto is coming off two major deals where they gave up OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam for R.J Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, three first-round picks, and a slightly promising veteran in Kira Lewis. Based on these moves, the Raptors front office is probably looking to make sure the franchise is competitive as they into the beginning part of the retool/rebuild. With that in mind, what does the Raptors' depth chart look like?
Raptors starting lineup and depth chart, updated after Olynyk/Dinwiddie trade
PG: Immanuel Quickley, Spencer Dinwiddie
SG: Gary Trent Jr, Bruce Brown
SF: R.J. Barrett, Ochai Agaji,
PF: Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher
C: Jakob Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk
While the plan might seem a bit weird, the Raptors seem to have a semi-okay core to build around the foreseeable future. The franchise doesn't have a clear All-NBA veteran but they do have Scottie Barnes who is on his way to being a superstar in this league. If Barnes can turn into an All-NBA veteran, then this squad could reasonably talk themselves into trading for a Kawhi-level trade that could make them title contenders.
This squad still doesn't have a clear idea of what direction the franchise is heading with in regrads to whether they are rebuilding or retooling but the pieces of this squad are starting to come together in theory. With that in mind, the Raptors might be on their way to possibly being in the mix eventually. For a small market team that can't afford to rebuild, this is the best way ahead for the franchise.