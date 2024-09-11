Ravens star put Chiefs on full blast for mistake that could come back to haunt them
By Mark Powell
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the 2024 NFL season, but an even bigger storyline for the losers of that contest was the eye injury to Kyle Van Noy. The 33-year-old is in the twilight of his career and only started three games for the Ravens last season, but is a well-known (former) member of the Patriots and won two Super Bowls in New England.
Van Noy also isn't afraid to speak out when he feels as though he's been wronged, which was arguably the case last week. Van Noy suffered an eye injury against the Chiefs, but didn't receive immediate medical attention. If he account of the situation is correct, it's a really bad look for the Kansas City training staff.
"It's a pretty good fracture and still going through tests with specialists and, you know, but I want to get into what I really want to say, which I'm actually disappointed in. I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation," Van Noy said.
Chiefs training staff gets called out by Kyle Van Noy
The Ravens outside linebacker suffered a fractured orbital bone when he hit Patrick Mahomes. Evidently, Mahomes as well as one of Van Noy's Ravens teammates were on top of him when his face was pushed into the ground. To make matters worse, the Chiefs training staff took a long time getting Van Noy the help he needs.
"I was supposed to see a ophthalmologist, which is somebody who checks out eyes—performs, you know, eye surgery. And they took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which to me is unacceptable because then you start thinking, ‘What if I was trying to go back in the game? What if I was really, really hurt?’" Van Noy continued.
Chiefs training staff has a bad reputation around the NFL
This isn't the first time the Kansas City training staff has been in the news for the wrong reasons. In the last annual NFLPA team report cards, the Chiefs were among the lowest scores, even grading out as an F in a few key areas like their training staff. Van Noy found out the truth behind that grade the hard way.
"I understand how Kansas City, the players have given that training room an F because with my experience, I would have probably after that given them an F too. … In a time of need, I wanted that from them and I felt like I didn't get it because then you get into like, ‘Did they take their time because I'm a Ravens player, you know? Blah, blah, blah, blah," said Van Noy.
It's doubtful the Chiefs training staff acted out of malice because Van Noy was a Ravens player, but the mistakes are mounting for one of the most vital aspects of any professional sports team. Had Van Noy been a Chief instead, fans would be fuming, and rightly so.