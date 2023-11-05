Ravens rushing attack makes them scary X-factor in the AFC
The Baltimore Ravens proved pundits wrong against the Seattle Seahawks, winning 37-3 and showing they're an X-factor in the AFC.
By Jack Posey
Ever since joining the NFL in 2018, teams have struggled to stop a Baltimore Ravens rushing attack led by Lamar Jackson. In 2023, with the hiring of a new offensive coordinator, it seemed that Baltimore was moving away from that run-heavy offense fans had become accustomed to. However, in his introductory press conference, Todd Monken made it clear that the Ravens would remain a run-centered team.
At the 2023 NFL trade deadline, many fans called for the club to add help and solidify themselves as contenders for a Super Bowl. The loudest of these rumors was a trade of Derrick Henry to Baltimore as the Tennessee Titans seemed to becoming sellers at the deadline. Fans began to rally around these rumors. Nevertheless, the deadline came and went without the Ravens and GM Eric DeCosta making a move, showing confidence in the team.
Baltimore Ravens rushing attack heard the trade rumors
However, it seems the Baltimore running back room took the call for the team to add a running back personally. The Ravens are on a four-game win streak since a detour to London and a game against the Tennessee Titans. Since then, running back Gus Edwards has posted 237 yards and 6 touchdowns.
In addition, undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell showed what he can do adding 138 yards and a touchdown in just his fourth NFL game. Mitchell showed impressive burst rushing around the corner and past two Seahawks defenders in the Raven's commanding 37-3 win today against the Seattle Seahawks. Justice Hill has also shown promise in his carries.
The Baltimore Ravens added another dominating win to their resume proving why they are the NFL’s top team. Not to mention their defense isn’t that bad either, only allowing 10.5 points per game. The Baltimore Ravens hope to ride on the back of their run game on the way to a playoff birth.