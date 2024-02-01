Ravens star seemingly takes shot at Bill Belichick in super hot fire take
Even after Bill Belichick's departure, there's still no love for him from Baltimore.
For years, the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens had a heated rivalry in the AFC for who would get to the Super Bowl. More often than not, the Pats outlasted the AFC North powerhouse to make it to the big game, though, on one occasion, the Ravens took them down in 2013 en route to a famous Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Bill Belichick had a great deal of admiration for the Ravens as a result of their battles, especially for safety Ed Reed, but it appears the current Baltimore stars don't have much love for him.
Belichick is in a difficult period of his career. It seemed like he was a shoe-on for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job with Arthur Blank seemingly high on him, but they shocked everyone by hiring Raheem Morris instead. That has left Belichick holding the bag, with no other NFL franchise hiring him, perhaps scared off by the amount of control he would want.
Although Belichick has won six Super Bowl rings in his career with the Patriots, he won all of them with Tom Brady as his quarterback. Without Brady, Belichick's resumé looks a lot less impressive, while Tommy B took home the Super Bowl ring as the clear star of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. That's created an asterisk on Belichick's otherwise GOAT-worthy ledger.
Marlon Humphrey might be underestimating how hard it is to win six rings
Count Ravens superstar cornerback Marlon Humphrey as being among those who firmly doesn't believe in Belichick as the GOAT head coach. Humphrey thinks that Belichick striking out on six head coaching jobs is definitive evidence that the Hooded One is not the greatest of all time.
Without knowing the circumstances of why Belichick was not hired, it's a little harsh to say that the events of the current offseason disqualify him as the GOAT. It would be strange for someone to weigh that more heavily than six Super Bowl rings, though perhaps Humphrey has a stronger GOAT head coach candidate in mind than Belichick. Interestingly enough, he didn't offer one as a means of softening the spiciness of his take.
Of course, it's hard not to wonder if Humprhey is just being petty after his team struck out on a Super Bowl appearance, as Patrick Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes in another postseason shredding of a top defense. The Ravens had the best regular season record, yet they could not make the Super Bowl. In that sense, Belichick and his six rings get the last laugh, because serial winners know just how hard it is to get and stay on the top.