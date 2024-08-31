Longtime Ravens backup returns with more value than ever before
By Lior Lampert
The Baltimore Ravens have officially announced the signing of quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, marking a reunion following a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns. Per the team's statement, Huntley will join the practice squad. However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recently suggested that may not be a permanent designation.
When the time comes, Huntley will presumably round out Baltimore's quarterback depth chart. And when that happens, his presence will hold even more weight for the Ravens after spending the past five-ish months with an AFC North rival.
Albeit a short tenure with the Browns, Huntley was there for virtually all of Cleveland's offseason workout program. He'll undoubtedly be called upon when the Ravens face them (at least) twice for scouting intel.
Longtime Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley returns with knowledge of Browns playbook
First and foremost, Huntley offers the Ravens a serviceable understudy to franchise passer and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Moreover, he gives them someone who had exposure to the Browns' game plan, which only adds to his importance.
Before landing with the Browns, Huntley spent four seasons with the Ravens. His background and familiarity with the organization put him in a prime position to eventually be part of Baltimore's 53-man roster. Especially considering 38-year-old veteran journeyman Josh Johnson -- who hasn't started a game since 2021 -- is currently the backup Jackson.
Huntley has 20 games of experience as a pro, which all came with the Ravens, including nine career starts (posting a 3-6 record). His 64.6 completion percentage is slightly above 2023's league average. He threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions during his first four seasons. A dual-threat option, the 26-year-old has 115 carries for 509 yards and three scores through the ground.
Cleveland tried trading Huntley before ultimately cutting him at the roster cutdown deadline. Their depth at the quarterback position made him expendable, though they would've preferred to see him end up anywhere but Baltimore. Alas, it's a risk they likely considered before deciding to move on, or at least they should have.