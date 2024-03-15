Re-grading the Bears-Panthers trade for 2023 No. 1 pick after Keenan Allen deal

Bears return for No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft ...



• OT Darnell Wright*.

• WR Keenan Allen*.

• CB Tyrique Stevenson**.

• WR DJ Moore.

• First overall pick in 2024 draft.

• Second-round pick in 2025 draft.



* trade of 9th pick in '23.

** trade up from 61st pick in '23.