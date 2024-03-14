The real story behind Aroldis Chapman's Instagram story that no one asked for
Aroldis Chapman's Instagram story on Wednesday was not worth the time. Now we have the real story behind it.
By Mark Powell
By now, if you haven't seen Aroldis Chapman's instagram story, you're actually in luck since it's been deleted for quite some time now. Chapman's social media got a rise out of baseball fans on Wednesday and was trending most of the day.
The video of Chapman revealed him rubbing his mother's chest. That information, when not provided with any background, is incredibly disturbing. The context I'll provide at least makes it a little bit less gross, I guess.
Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette did a deep dive on the situation -- god's work, really -- and came up with the answer.
"On the Chapman stuff, per source with direct knowledge: Woman in the video is his mom. Was an 'innocent family moment' where they joked Aroldis was a 'mommy's boy,' and she couldn't ween him from breastfeeding. In the video, he's seen acting like an infant," Mackey wrote on X. "My own $0.02 is that it still comes across as very weird. Cultural differences or not, tough for anybody online or anywhere to make that connection."
Ya, just a little weird.
Aroldis Chapman Instagram story is finally behind us, we can only hope
Perhaps there is a cultural misunderstanding in my part, but I can't for the life of me understand why one would post that on their social channels. Yet, I am an old man in a millennial's body, so I don't understand most of what occurs on the internet these days.
As for Chapman's experience on the field, he should be a part of one of the better bullpens in baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chapman played the first few months of last season with the Kansas City Royals before being traded to the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Chapman's velocity has taken a small step back in recent years. However, he's added a wipeout slider and some impressive breaking pitches to his arsenal to make up for it.