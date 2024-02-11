Reba McEntire's incredible National Anthem literally brings Chris Jones to tears
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones broke down crying during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, which was sung by Reba McEntire.
By Mark Powell
Reba McEntire sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl 58, and it took just over 95 seconds. We hope you took the over, degenerates, wherever you are.
McEntire's rendition was one to remember, and the global icon even brought one of the toughest men in the NFL to tears. Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't hold in his emotions during the performance.
McEntire was excited to sign the Anthem in the weeks leading up to the event.
"I prepare by being prepared. I've been singing the national anthem in the shower, when we get in the car," McEntire said. "Rex [Linn], my boyfriend, is a huge football fan, played all sports when he was going to school. "And so he'll say, 'OK, sing it one more time.' I said, 'I think I know the words real good right now so I'm all right."
Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones can't hold back his emotions during National Anthem
Jones is one of the more feared pass rushers in the NFL. If McEntire made him cry, just imagine how the rest of us are feeling at home.
Jones is set to become a free agent after this season, so it could very well be his final game with Kansas City. We can only assume Jones is mulling that possibility, along with the raw emotion of the moment. Jones has a chance to win his third Super Bowl in six years, all thanks to a tremendous team put together by Brett Veach and Co.
Spotrac assumes Jones will receive over $20 million per season in free agency, if not more. Jones registered 10.5 sacks during the regular season and hit most of the marks in his incentive-laden one-year contract. Jones bet on himself, and it paid off.
The smart money is on Jones having another meaningful, emotional moment in Super Bowl 58.