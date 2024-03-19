Red Sox given even more bad injury news before Opening Day
Spring training has not been pleasant for the Boston Red Sox. After losing Lucas Giolito for the season, they may be starting the season off without Kenley Jansen as well.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox are already off to a difficult start this season.
Though no games have been played yet, they have already lost Lucas Giolito for the season. He was their one major signing this past offseason.
But as Opening Day draws closer, the Red Sox may be starting the year off without another key piece.
Closer Kenley Jansen had been shut down earlier this spring with lat soreness. He was scheduled to make his return on Monday and appear in his second Grapefruit League game. However, he was scratched with lower back tightness.
"This is the first time I'm dealing with a lot of stuff, and I'm asking myself why," said the right-hander. "I'm having a healthy career so far. This year, spring training is not fun for me, because every day something's hurting."
Kenley Jansen dealing with more pain at Red Sox spring training
Spring training has certainly been anything but fun for Jansen.
He made an appearance on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, but he is now dealing with more pain, and the idea of him not being ready for Opening Day is certainly concerning for the Red Sox.
The Sox would have a clear hole at the back end of the bullpen, and with options limited, this could pose a problem for a team trying to bounce back from two consecutive last place finishes in the AL East.
Jansen could be back on schedule by today and make a string of four total appearances, two over each of the next two weeks. But even manager Alex Cora isn't certain he'll be able to do it.
"He needs to pitch (Tuesday) for this to happen," Cora told reporters on Monday. "We're running out of time. That's the reality."
Jansen and the Red Sox certainly are running out of time, and it looks very likely that Jansen will ultimately start the year on the injured list.