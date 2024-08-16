Red Sox corresponding move with Casas return angers fans, incurs unnecessary risk
After four long months and even some periods when it didn't look as if this was going to be a possibility, the Boston Red Sox are getting one of the biggest bats in their organization back in the lineup on Friday during a crucial series against the rival Orioles. Triston Casas is back and it couldn't come at a better time for the Sox.
Casas played just 22 games before suffering a rib injury that kept him out of action until this point. However, his .857 OPS over that span along with the .856 OPS he posted over 132 games last season are huge additions to the heart of the lineup. Unfortunately, with only a 26-man big-league roster, there was always another shoe that had to drop and fans long feared it would be a move they didn't want to see.
And indeed, that's the move the Red Sox are making. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray reported on Friday that Boston is designating veteran Dom Smith for assignment following activating Casas to the roster.
Not only is the fanbase sad to see the first baseman who stepped up (as opposed to the step-first baseman) go but it's also a move that has some risk for Boston.
Red Sox DFA Dom Smith, angering fans and taking on unnecessary risk
Smith endeared himself to fans as a fan favorite for many reasons, not the least of which was holding down the fort admirably. He was an underratedly good defender at first base and, though his overall .706 OPS for his time in Boston could be construed as average, he got hot at the right time with a .920 OPS in July, helping the Red Sox surge into postseason contention.
Oh, and lest we forget Smith's 0.00 ERA in three garbage-time outings when he was forced to take the mound in blowouts. Even if it came in poor moments for the team, fans loved the vibes.
But beyond just losing that factor and someone who became a strong clubhouse presence, the risk involved with this move could be somewhat substantial. Casas has talked even recently about still experiencing some pain resulting from his injury. To me, that indicates there should be some caution exercised with him, at least to some degree. Subsequently, having a presence like Smith as pseudo-insurance would make a lot of sense.
Instead, Boston is trudging forward with Mickey Gaspert, Romy Gonzalez, Connor Wong and Triple-A legend Bobby Dalbec as the insurance. Given what Smith provided the Red Sox, that's not the most comforting notion.
That the Red Sox chose to DFA Smith, however, does indicate some level of confidence from the coaches and front office that Casas will be okay upon his return. From the outside looking in, though, it does appear that the unpopular decision doesn't also come without some potentially poor outcomes depending on how things play out from here.