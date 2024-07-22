Red Sox don't expect Triston Casas back anytime soon after latest, brutal update
By Austin Owens
In the 2023 season, Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas hit .263 with 24 home runs and 65 runs batted in across 132 games played. This stat line was impressive enough to place third in the American League Rookie of the Year Award voting.
Boston was expecting big things from Casas coming into the 2024 season and rightfully so. However, the dreaded injury bug bit after only 22 games and placed Casas on the IL with a cartilage tear in his rib cage. While the organization was aware this would not be a speedy recovery, not many suspected it would take this long.
Red Sox can't catch a break with Triston Casas injury update
With the Red Sox 6.5 games out of first place in the AL East behind the Orioles and Yankees and only one game out of an AL Wild Card spot, a playoff berth is well within reach. Boston would like Triston Casas to be part of their quest for October baseball, but according to multiple parties that may not be the case.
"It will be a while." Red Sox manager Alex Cora simply stated when asked if Casas had his rehab assignments scheduled.
The rumor around the Red Sox clubhouse is that Casas has claimed he is feeling close to 100 percent, but not quite there yet due to pain still lingering in the side. Although he may feel near normal, Casas has not faced live pitching or even taken batting practice. This indicates his return is not in the near future.
Chris Cotillo, Red Sox beat writer, shared on X a piece written by Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. His post quotes brutal news regarding Casas.
The Boston Red Sox organization still has the expectation that Casas will be able to return to the big-league roster before the season's end. However, Red Sox fans across the globe seem a little uneasy about that idea.
Many believe that the Red Sox should just accept their roster without Casas and look to fill his void via the trade deadline.