3 players on Red Sox holiday wish list ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
The Boston Red Sox are in transition after firing Chaim Bloom. After back-to-back last place finishes, Boston looks prepared to make a big splash this winter, and these names could be fits for them.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox are a team that is looking to rebound after yet another last place finish.
Though they spent most of the season in postseason contention, a September slide sunk them to the bottom of the American League East, and they finished with a record of 78-84.
With a new voice leading their front office, the Red Sox look ready to make a splash or two in free agency and crawl back into postseason contention in 2024.
With that in mind, here are three potential fits in free agency for the Red Sox who might be on their holiday wish list.
3. Jordan Montgomery is on the Red Sox wish list
Montgomery is a name that the Red Sox have been linked to over the past several weeks.
After an incredible postseason with the Texas Rangers, the World Series champion is now one of the top starting pitchers available on the free agent market. In six appearances, five of which were starts, Montgomery went 3-1 with an ERA of 2.90.
During the Rangers run to the World Series, Montgomery pitched alongside former Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Much like Eovaldi, Montgomery is evolving into one of the game's best postseason pitchers and also appears to be turning himself into a true No. 1 starter.
This is something the Red Sox desperately need if they want to bounce back into contention in 2024.
They already have Brayan Bello at the top of their rotation, but don't have anybody to put next to him to form a solid one-two punch. But Montgomery could be the veteran workhorse that the Red Sox need as they search the market for starting pitchers.
Adding him would also be a nice way to stick it to their hated rivals in the New York Yankees. Montgomery pitched with New York from 2017-22.