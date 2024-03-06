Red Sox injury update on Jarren Duran positive on surface, but still cause for concern
Despite a positive update from Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, there is still reason to be concerned about outfielder Jarren Duran.
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox watched their division rivals improve this offseason, specifically the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. The team instead opted to shed salary while making some salary-savvy moves. But one of those moves backfired, as starting pitcher Lucas Giolito suffered a partially torn UCL and a flexor strain and could require season-ending surgery.
Things appeared to be getting worse, as young outfielder and rising star Jarren Duran left Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a left foot injury. Duran was spotted flexing his foot during an at-bat in the bottom of the third inning.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed after the game that Duran is "ok," while saying his ankle was just "a little bit tight." Cora says that he expects Duran to play in the team's game on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. Cora's comments come courtesy of MLB.com's Ian Browne.
Red Sox avoid serious injury with Jarren Duran, but there's still cause for concern
While this is good news, this will be an area of concern for the Red Sox.
Duran's left foot is the same one that he injured last season. Facing off against the New York Yankees last August, Duran suffered a flexor strain in his left big toe when trying to make a leaping catch at the outfield wall of Yankee Stadium. This injury required season-ending surgery.
Given that Duran's left foot was "a bit tight," this will be something worth monitoring throughout the season.
Last year, Duran was having a great third season with Boston, particularly in the batter's box. In 102 games, Duran recorded a .295 batting average, a .346 on-base percentage, a .482 slugging percentage, eight home runs, 40 RBI, 46 runs, 98 hits, 90 strikeouts, and 24 walks in 332 at-bats.
Despite the scare, all appears to be well with Duran, who is looking to further carry the momentum he had last season before his left foot injury.