Red Sox injury woes avoid critical mass with Rafael Devers update
The Boston Red Sox avoided the worst-case scenario for star Rafael Devers.
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a surprising start to the 2024 season, with the expectation that they would finish at the bottom of the AL East division once again. Thus far, they are above .500 and playing well against their opponents. However, the team has dealt with a variety of injuries to start the year.
Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta is dealing with an elbow injury. Garrett Whitlock hit the 15-day injured list with an oblique injury. Shortstop Trevor Story is done for the season due to a fractured glenoid in his shoulder. Just as things couldn't get any worse, there was a scare this past Monday.
During Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, outfielder Tyler O'Neill and third baseman Rafael Devers collided when trying to field a fly ball from Estevan Florial. O'Neill would require eight stitches and on Thursday, the team placed their offseason acquisition on the seven-day concussion injured list, retroactive on Apr. 16. But there was uncertainty surrounding Devers, who left the game with knee discomfort. Red Sox fans panicked, especially when finding out that Devers was set to undergo an MRI.
Luckily for Red Sox fans, they received good news on Friday.
Rafael Devers avoids injured list with bone bruise diagnosis
Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed to reporters that Devers was diagnosed with a bone bruise inside his knee and will avoid the injured list. Cora notes that Devers "should be fine."
This is certainly good news, with a long-term injury ruled out. But, fans are going to be curious as to how many games Devers will sit out as he recovers.
Devers has struggled a bit at the plate early on this season. Through 13 games, Devers recorded a .188 batting average, a .328 on-base percentage, a .375 slugging percentage, two home runs, five RBI, five runs, and nine hits in 48 at-bats.
The Red Sox will be on the road for the next week, facing the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend for three games, while heading to Cleveland to face the Guardians in a three-game set. We'll see if Devers will be active for any of those games.