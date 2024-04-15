Scary slow-motion video aids Red Sox panic about Tyler O'Neill, Rafael Devers
Two Boston Red Sox stars collided in the outfield during their morning matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox 6-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday morning brought with it even more concerning news, as Tyler O'Neill and Rafael Devers collided chasing after a fly ball. Devers stayed in the game, thankfully, but O'Neill wasn't nearly as lucky.
O'Neill left the game in the seventh inning and laid on the grass for a few minutes. While he was eventually able to get to his feet, it's not a good sign for Boston fans that one of their best offensive producers so far this season could be on the mend. The slow-motion replay doesn't help matters, either.
O'Neill is tied for the MLB lead for home runs, as he and Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves each have seven. O'Neill was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals this winter. The one knock on O'Neill, unfortunately, is his durability. The Cardinals found that out the hard way time and time again.
Should Boston Red Sox fans be concerned about Tyler O'Neill, Rafael Devers collision?
Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on O'Neill after the loss, stating that Boston's starting outfielder got six stitches and is in concussion protocol.
“T.O. has a big gash here, eight stitches so we'll see what happens next,” Cora said. “He's going through concussion protocol. Hopefully everything's fine. Raffy, same deal, just got hit hard. He says he feels good. Feels good. So we'll wait and see.”
O'Neill hasn't played in over 100 games since the 2021 season, in which he finished eighth in NL MVP voting and won a gold glove. When healthy, O'Neill has proven he can be an everyday player and one of the top defensive outfielders in baseball. Yet, as Red Sox fans discovered on Monday, his durability will always be a question mark.