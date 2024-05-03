Red Sox make bold admission about own operation: It's not going well
The Boston Red Sox have fallen from grace over the past few seasons. By their own admission, their baseball operations department is a bit of a mess.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox have outperformed expectations thus far in 2024. With an 18-14 record, they sit in third place in the AL East, just 2.5 games out of first place, a spot currently held by the Baltimore Orioles.
However, that doesn't mean everything is bright and sunny in Boston. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Ownership hasn't been willing to spend money to improve the roster, and the baseball operations department is also not in the best shape, even after Craig Breslow replaced Chaim Bloom.
In fact, things are so bad that the Red Sox have hired a consulting firm, Sportsology Group to conduct an audit of the organization and possibly recommend changes to Breslow.
"We are using an outside consulting rim to help me wrap my arms around this operation," Breslow said. "It's big. It's grown a ton in the last three or four years. And with that comes the need to understand: Who are out people? What work are they doing? Is it impacting our on-field outcomes in a meaningful way? DO we have inefficiency and redundancy or are we operating in a really efficient and effective manner?"
Red Sox admit operation is flawed
Essentially, Breslow and the Red Sox have not only admitted that their operation is deeply flawed, but that even they don't know what exactly has gone wrong and how to fix it.
This certainly casts a dark shadow over the organization and shows that in truth, the Red Sox don't really know what they're doing right now.
To be fair, most of the blame should fall on the ownership group led by Principal Owner John Henry. The team doesn't spend the way it used to and isn't going after top players in free agency.
But the baseball operations department isn't without fault. They have essentially admitted that they don't feel comfortable doing their own work, despite what Breslow may say.
"I think we are capable of doing that work ourselves. It would just happen on a time horizon that we can't tolerate here. Relying on expertise that is unbiased and impartial and has a ton of experience in doing these types of things is, I think, the best way to accelerate that timeline."
It's clear that the Red Sox need to make some changes within the organization. Getting rid of Bloom and replacing him with Breslow obviously hasn't helped.