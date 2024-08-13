Red Sox rotation takes another massive hit with James Paxton injury update
Last week, the Boston Red Sox dugout watched as their trade deadline acquisition, James Paxton, came up limping after failing to cover first base early in a game against the Astros. As the camera panned to the Red Sox starter, he collapsed to a knee, holding his right calf in serious discomfort.
The hopeful speculation on the broadcast was a cramp, but it was obvious that the injury was something much more than that.
The initial postgame report called it a calf strain, which didn't seem to be as serious as it could have been. But after further testing, the Red Sox have gotten the official diagnosis on their veteran starter and it's not what anybody in Boston wanted to hear.
Red Sox starter James Paxton diagnosed with partially torn right calf, recovery unknown
Paxton has officially been diagnosed with a partially torn right calf, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.
Just gut-wrenching news for the 35-year-old starting pitcher that was having a solid year split between the Dodgers and Red Sox.
Paxton holds a 9-3 record, 4.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and a positive WAR. He had also looked solid in just over 10 innings back with the Red Sox before he suffered the injury.
This leaves the Boston rotation in a tough spot. They have one qualified starter with a sub-4.00 ERA, Tanner Houck, and they don't have too many options left. Rich Hill has recently been working out for MLB teams in an attempt to make a comeback to the league down the stretch this year. He could be a potential fit for the Red Sox.
Prospect Richard Fitts is a candidate to be called up in the coming weeks. He's looked capable in Triple-A, but it hasn't been anything to call home about.
Boston opted to pick up a reliable veteran like Paxton for a reason. He's not a world beater, but he would keep them in the game and give the offense a chance to outscore the other team. There really isn't an option to fill his spot in the rotation that provides Boston with the same level of stability and consistency.
It's going to be a tough road for the Red Sox do as they try to hunt down one of the three AL Wild Card spots heading closer to the end of the year.