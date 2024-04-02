Red Sox slugger's list of first base Mount Rushmore is missing a few legends
Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas recently shared what his Mount Rushmore of first basemen would look like. The snubs were enormous.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future as far as first base is concerned.
The team has young slugger Triston Casas entrenched at first base for the next several years, who should provide a spark for their lineup.
He provides power from the left side and is certainly close to breaking out.
Over the weekend, the Red Sox were paying a visit to the Seattle Mariners for Opening Day, and during the series, Casas revealed what his personal Mount Rushmore of first basemen would look like.
Casas acknowledged that he might have missed a few guys, but named Adrian Gonzalez, Freddie Freeman, Joey Votto, and Matt Olson as his top four, curiously leaving out stars such as Albert Pujols, Prince Fielder, Lance Berkman, Carlos Delgado, and Mark McGwire.
Triston Casas names top four first baseman, leaves out several legends
While Casas has certainly thought of some very good first baseman, there are plenty that he seems to have missed.
Pujols is an obvious one. He played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, won two World Series rings, and three National League MVP Awards.
Even Red Sox legend David Ortiz can be considered a first baseman, despite being primarily used as a designated hitter for most of his career. The Hall-of-Famer would occasionally draw starts at first base when the Red Sox were playing interleague games at National League ballparks. This was of course before the days of the universal DH.
Another surprising miss is recent Hall of Fame inductee Todd Helton, who won four Silver Slugger Awards, a batting title, and earned five All-Star nods.
These are all superstars who left their mark on the game and changed it for the better.
Casas obviously was trying to think quickly and still came up with four solid first basemen, but it would be hard to not consider players such as Pujols, Helton, Lou Gehrig, Stan Musial, Keith Hernandez, and others.
But of course, it is not our job to decide who Casas puts on his Mount Rushmore of first baseman. Still, it's surprising that some of the all-time greats were seemingly forgotten about.
Casas was also born in 2000, and some of the first basemen listed are well before his time, but that doesn't mean there weren't a few greats left out.