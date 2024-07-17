Red Sox's strong season extends into break with Jarren Duran winning All-Star Game MVP
By Scott Rogust
Entering the 2024 MLB season, no one had much hope for the Boston Red Sox. As the American League East division got better, with the New York Yankees adding Juan Soto and the Baltimore Orioles acquiring Corbin Burnes, the Red Sox didn't make a major move to show they were going to compete. Instead, they made minor moves like signing Lucas Giolito and trading for Tyler O'Neill.
Even with the minimal moves, the Red Sox have silenced their critics, showcasing that they are a team to watch in the second half. The team entered the All-Star break with a 53-42 record, third in the AL East and just 4.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles for first. The team had just two players make the AL team -- starting pitcher Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran.
In the MLB All-Star Game, Houck was responsible for giving up a three-run homer to Shohei Ohtani. But, Duran played hero for the AL.
With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning and a runner on base, Duran took a 0-1 pitch from Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene and sent it deep into the right field stands of Globe Life Field to give the AL a 5-3 lead.
Duran, a reserve player for the AL, made a difference-making play to help his team win the All-Star Game for the ninth-time in the last 10 games played. Not bad for a player who was just named to his first Midsummer Classic.
As a result, Duran was named the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP.
Jarren Duran named All-Star Game MVP after game-winning homer
Duran is now the first Red Sox player to win the All-Star Game MVP award since J.D. Drew did so back in the 2008 All-Star Game at the old Yankee Stadium. Duran is now the fifth Red Sox player all-time to win the All-Star Game MVP award, joining Drew, Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, and Carl Yastrzemski.
Duran has become a fan-favorite for the Red Sox. Not only for his stellar play in the outfield but for wanting to play every game. This season so far, Duran has recorded a .284 batting average, a .342 on-base percentage, a .477 slugging percentage, 10 home runs, 41 RBI, 62 runs, and 113 hits in 398 at-bats (95 games).
With the All-Star Game now over, the attention will now be on the second half of the season. With the Red Sox playing as well as they have been, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if the team will add players at the July 30 trade deadline to help them make a run to the World Series.
Whatever happens, the Red Sox faithful can look back on Duran's memorable first All-Star Game appearance. In a game that featured Shohei Ohtani hitting a three-run homer and Juan Soto knocking in two runs, it was Duran who earned MVP of the Midsummer Classic wth a game-winning homer.