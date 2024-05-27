Red Sox trade deadline plans proves they're already punting on the season
By Kevin Reyes
Judging by their potential direction at the trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox may believe that their current play is who they are.
According to Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox, who are currently 27-26 (9.0 games back of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, 1.5 back of the last Wild Card spot) are already planning on trading Kenley Jansen, their closer. Jansen, 36 years old, is on the books for $16 million this season, and will become a free agent at season's end. For the season, Jansen boasts a 3.06 ERA in 17.2 innings, and has nine saves in 10 tries.
Jansen is no stranger to the ups and downs of closing games for winning teams, having pitched previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, and the same has happened with Boston throughout his two seasons there.
Jansen responded to the most recent trade rumors.
"I’ve got to stay professional here. I’ve got a great group of young guys around here. And I want to continue to (do) whatever can help and help them with my wisdom. I’m going to be here and do that and be that leader for them...So if that’s what they’re thinking, I can’t think about that,” Jansen added. “I’ve just gotta go out there and help Boston win ballgames today".
Does moving Kenley Jansen make sense for the Red Sox?
Given his age, contract, and the direction the Red Sox are headed, it makes sense to consider the move. You could argue it's a tad too early to consider it, given the trade deadline is still two months away and the Red Sox are still in position to be a dangerous team in the summer. However, their recent play suggests they won't be in a position to do damage come October.
They got off to a 17-13 start, a far cry from the basement-dwelling position many projected them to have before the season started. Elite starting pitching led by Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock carried them through, and they still have the second-best team ERA in all of baseball (3.10). But, injuries and bad situational hitting (they rank bottom ten in AVG and OPS with runners in scoring position) have led them to a 9-13 record since May 2.
Even if they compete for the remainder of the season, keeping Jansen beyond this season might not be viable considering he's likely going to continue regressing and might cost more than his production is worth. They're better off filling the position elsewhere and spending th emoney in other positions.
And that's being an optimist in hoping they spend to compete, but since that's not been the case recently, it's even more likely Jansen is dealt. Someone will find a role for him, and he'll be motivated to perform in a walk year.