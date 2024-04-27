Red Sox wave white flag on Bobby Dalbec’s millionth second chance with latest move
The Boston Red Sox finally end the Bobby Dalbec experiment with their latest move.
The Boston Red Sox didn't enter the 2024 campaign with much going for them but they did have Triston Casas, an emerging star, penciled in as their regular first baseman. Casas hit 24 home runs with an .856 OPS in his first full season as a starter and he got off to another strong start this season before he suffered an unfortunate rib injury that will keep him out for a while.
Casas' injury has forced the Red Sox to rely on underwhelming depth options at first base. Pablo Reyes started one game and Bobby Dalbec has started each of their last four games at the position. Dalbec in particular has struggled.
Dalbec was once seen as an intriguing prospect but has struggled for much of his five-year MLB career and has never been worse than he has been so far this season. The 28-year-old enters play on Saturday with four hits in 43 at-bats (.093 BA). He has just one extra-base hit and has struck out 23 times, exactly half of his plate appearances.
If the Red Sox have any dreams of surprising people by competing for a postseason spot it had become abundantly clear that they could not rely on Dalbec to play regularly. He has had several chances not only this season, but in his entire career. The latest move that they just made ensures Dalbec won't see the field as a regular anymore.
Red Sox acquire much-needed Bobby Dalbec replacement with latest move
The Red Sox have acquired Garrett Cooper in a trade with the Chicago Cubs according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. This is far from a blockbuster that will really fire up this fanbase in need of excitement, but it's an upgrade. At this point of the season, that's all you can really ask for.
Cooper made tons of sense for the Red Sox as he was recently designated for assignment by the Cubs. Boston had to give up practically nothing to get him, and the Cubs at least got something in return for Cooper rather than simply releasing him. Cooper signed with the Cubs this past offseason, inking a minor league deal with the team but with the Cubs looking to give prospect Matt Mervis a chance, they let him go.
This was a bit of a curious decision as Cooper had not gotten off to a bad start this season. The 33-year-old was slashing .270/.,341/.432 with one home run and six RBI. He has been a solid hitter throughout his MLB career, hitting as many as 17 home runs in a season and posting a career 109 OPS+. Health has been an issue for Cooper, but Boston will hope he can find a way to stay on the field. When he's been able to do so, he's been a decent starter.
This isn't the Red Sox splurging or anything, but it's good to see them actually show a willingness to find an upgrade when they absolutely had to. Dalbec was not and likely will never cut it as a starter. They got someone who does, even if he's not Casas.