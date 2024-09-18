Red Sox won’t have to spend a dime to fix long-standing hole in lineup
The Boston Red Sox might not be headed to the postseason in 2024, but that doesn't mean that they don't have a lot to be excited about. First, they stayed relevant in the AL Wild Card race longer than most expected them to before the year. Second, they have an exciting core in the majors, and are equipped with one of the best farm systems in the league as well.
The Red Sox, especially position player-wise, have a lot to look forward to, but there's one gaping hole. Their second base production has easily been the worst in the majors this season.
Red Sox second basemen rank dead last in the majors with a 45 WRC+, nearly 20 points worse than the Los Angeles Angels who are 29th. Their second basemen are dead last in the majors with -2.3 fWAR, nearly a full win worse than those Angels who rank 29th. They don't have have the worst second base production in the majors this season, it's the worst by far.
Some of that has to do with the fact that Vaughn Grissom, the player they had acquired to play second base, has spent most of the season on the IL and in the minors, but in the short time Grissom was in the majors he was not productive at all. Long story short, the Red Sox need to make a major change at the keystone in the 2024 offseason if they want to get back to the postseason in 2025.
In an ideal world, the big-market Red Sox would just spend big on the best free agent second baseman available, but unless they want to pay a guy like Gleyber Torres, there isn't an ideal option out there. They could go with an unorthodox option, but that's also unlikely. What the Red Sox could do, though, is spend their money to fix other holes and instead rely on the Prospect of the Year according to Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required), Kristian Campbell.
Red Sox can upgrade second base weakness without spending a dime this offseason
To say Law is high on Campbell, especially after the year he just had, would be an understatement.
"The decision to give the award to Campbell wasn’t even close for me — nobody in the minors had a year to touch Campbell’s."
Many minor leaguers have had great years, obviously, but what Campbell has done truly has been extraordinary. The 22-year-old has slashed .330/.439/.558 this season with 20 home runs, 77 RBI, and 24 stolen bases in 115 games played. He began the year in Single-A, but tore the cover off the ball so much to the point where he is going to end the year in Triple-A. Sure, his production tailed off a bit at the highest level of the minors, but he still had a .898 OPS for Triple-A Worcester with four of his 20 home runs in just 19 games played.
Campbell is Boston's No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and an argument can easily be made that he should be higher. Chances are, by the time that the Red Sox report to Spring Training next season, he will be higher on the list thanks to the year he had.
He might need a bit more time in Triple-A, but if Campbell has a strong spring, perhaps the Red Sox can feel comfortable slotting him in as their everyday second baseman.
Not only does he come with immense potential, but Campbell's plus that other Red Sox top prospects don't offer is his ability to hit right-handed. Tyler O'Neill is Boston's lone formidable right-handed bat right now, and he's set to hit free agency this offseason. Having a player as talented as Campbell who can add some much-needed balance to their lineup would be very nice.
Even if Campbell isn't ready from Opening Day, the Red Sox might be able to get by with a couple of weeks of David Hamilton before their second baseman of the future is ready to go. This is a player worth getting incredibly excited about, and the Red Sox don't have to worry about spending money for this position.