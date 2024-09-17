Scott Boras may have hinted at preferred Alex Bregman free agency team
Seemingly out of nowhere, a bombshell report emerged saying that Matt Chapman had inked a six-year extension to remain with the San Francisco Giants. That deal not only ensured Chapman would remain in San Francisco for the foreseeable future, but it also made what we already knew that much clearer. Alex Bregman will be the top option in this offseason's free agency market at the hot corner.
Bregman, a two-time All-Star and World Series champion, is set to test free agency this winter after an outstanding nine-year tenure with the Houston Astros. Re-signing with the Astros is absolutely a possibility, but agent Scott Boras, as he always does, is doing whatever he can to try and get his client as much money as possible. What he's doing with Bregman is particularly interesting.
Despite Bregman clearly being the best free agent third baseman out there, Boras opened up the possibility of his client playing second base. Here's what Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote.
"Boras isn’t promoting a position change, though this weekend he did offer a reminder to clubs that Bregman “can also play second base.” Asked if he would “sell” that to clubs this winter, Boras offered a wry smile."
Most teams interested in Bregman would presumably want him as a third baseman, but one club in particular could make a lot of sense if Bregman can actually play second base. That team is the Boston Red Sox.
Scott Boras might have just linked Alex Bregman with the Red Sox
Bregman has nine appearances (two starts) at the keystone in his MLB career and he did not see a single inning of action at the position in the minor leagues. It'd be an interesting transition, but Bregman was primarily a shortstop in college and in the minor leagues. A move to second base for an athlete like Bregman wouldn't be too crazy, which is important for a team like the Red Sox who have Rafael Devers locked in at third for a long time.
The defense can be questioned, but the Red Sox sure could use a player like Bregman, especially if he can play at second base.
Second base is by far the weakest position on the Red Sox right now. It was supposed to be Vaughn Grissom's spot after they traded Chris Sale for him over the offseason, but Grissom has spent much of the season on the IL and in the minors, and struggled in his brief time in the majors. With Grissom going through essentially a lost season, Red Sox second basemen rank dead last in the majors with a 45 WRC+ and -2.2 fWAR according to FanGraphs. No matter who Boston has thrown at the position, it has not worked in their favor.
What makes Bregman in particular especially appealing is the fact that he's a right-handed hitter. All of the best hitters in Boston's order with the exception of Tyler O'Neill, a free agent to be at the end of the year, are left-handed. Adding Bregman would add some much-needed balance in the order, and a threat to hit the ball over the green monster every time he steps up to the plate. In 21 games at Fenway Park, Bregman has seven home runs (tied for his third-most at any ballpark) and a 1.240 OPS, his high for any ballpark in which he has played more than six games.
Bregman is a right-handed hitter who has had great success at Fenway Park and would add some postseason pedigree to a Red Sox team hoping to get back to October in 2025. Questions of whether Boston would actually spend the money needed to get him and whether Bregman would actually play second base are important ones to ask, but the fit, if Bregman can play second base, would be a perfect fit in Beantown.