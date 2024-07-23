Reds-Braves start time: Rain delay updates from Truist Park, July 23
The Atlanta Braves and the fan base might welcome a metaphorical cleansing by way of rain at this point after the way things have been going. The reigning NL East champions were entering Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds on a three-game skid and with not much going their way, particularly with injuries.
And then to add insult to that, the game that was set to feature Chris Sale against Nick Martinez got put on hold thanks to some early weather at Truist Park.
The Braves announced that Tuesday's home game would start in a rain delay.
After a Braves players-only meeting called before this game, though, there was probably some fire to get out onto the field. Mother Nature, obviously, had other plans. But now fans -- and probably the players too -- are wondering when the game will start.
Reds-Braves rain delay updates: Tuesday's game postponed
UPDATE: The Braves and Reds couldn't play on Tuesday night because of the weather. As a result, Wednesday will bring a double header with the first game at 12:20 p.m. ET and the second beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET.
Unfortunately, it could be a while before the first pitch for Reds-Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday. The latest forecast for that part of Cobb County has at least a 43% chance of thunderstorms in the area through 9 p.m. ET and even a little bit later than that with higher chances at the scheduled 7:20 p.m. ET first pitch and at the 8 p.m. hour as well.
Though we could see some more updates or the storm miss the area, we'll project the start time for Tuesday's game at somewhere around 9:20 p.m. ET, two hours after the initially scheduled time for the game to begin.
The Reds won the first game of the series on Monday in a 4-1 victory led by a dominant two-hit, seven-inning performance from Hunter Greene, who outdueld Reynaldo Lopez in the pitching matchup. That, however, has been the story for the Braves of late, a team that already lost Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. for the year and recently saw Ozzie Albies join Michael Harris II on the long-term IL. Injuries have ravaged this club and, somehow, they've clawed to stay in a Wild Card spot -- though that's getting more precarious by the day.
We'll keep you updated with any further information regarding the Reds-Braves start time after the rain delay as it becomes available.