Braves players only meeting reeks of warranted desperation
By Austin Owens
It seems that every night, Atlanta Braves fans think to themselves, "Is tonight the night we finally turn it around?" From simply underperforming to devastating injuries, 2024 has not been kind to the reigning NL East champions.
After losing Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider earlier this season, Atlanta most recently had to send starting pitcher Max Fried (forearm) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (fractured wrist) to the IL. Center fielder Michael Harris II has been sidelined for quite a while as well with a hamstring injury. Believe it or not, it doesn't stop there.
The Braves signed Whit Merrifield to try and fill the void Ozzie Albies left but Merrifield wasted no time getting injured himself and is currently day-to-day. All-Star third baseman Austin Riley left Monday's game as his wife went into labor with their second child. He is now on the paternity list.
Although the starting nine they will roll out on Tuesday will look very different, Atlanta still holds the top National League Wild Card spot and is 8.5 games out of the division leading Philadelphia Phillies. After a loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, it appears Atlanta realizes now is the time to bare down.
Braves have players only meeting with the pressure on
For most teams in MLB, a 54-45 record at this point would be more than acceptable. For the Atlanta Braves, it is quite the opposite. Since the All-Star break, the Braves are 1-3. Ahead of Tuesday night's, the team called a players only meeting. According to David O'Brien, Braves beat writer for The Athletic, manager Brian Snitker was not involved.
We do not know what was said during this meeting and we likely never will. However, we can make the assumption the conversation was to find a way to overcome all of the adversity the team has faced recently and start performing to expectations.
If Atlanta wants to be seen as a threat in the National League East, now is the time for them to prove a point. While the Phillies have been more than impressive this season, they are currently going through the toughest stretch of their schedule. There is a good chance it will be Aug. 13 before the Philadelphia Phillies have to face a team with a losing record.
With NL Cy Young Award candidate Chris Sale on the mound for the Braves on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see if there is any indication the player meeting held this afternoon has an impact on Atlanta's on field performance.