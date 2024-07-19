Grade the deal: Reds top pick brushes Paul Skenes MLB Draft record to the side
The Cincinnati Reds shocked the baseball world this week when they selected Chase Burns, a right-handed pitcher from Wake Forest, with the second-overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Many expected Cincinnati to go get a power hitter, probably looking between the top two prospects Travis Bazzana and Charlie Condon. There were even rumors of two-way star Jac Caglianone ending up in Cincinnati.
After Bazzana was picked first, the second pick seemed obvious. Charlie Condon, right? Wrong. The Reds went with Burns, further loading the top end of their organization with pitching talent.
And Burns might be the most electric pitcher in the organization. The righty is without a doubt one of the most electric arms in the baseball world today, firing fastballs north of 100 MPH routinely, while holding this velocity deep into games. Burns pairs that with great command, a wipeout slider, a depth curveball and a changeup with solid fade.
And on Thursday afternoon, Burns signed an MLB record high $9.25 million bonus with the Reds. He passed Pittsburgh Pirates ace, Paul Skenes, who signed for a record breaking $9.2 million last season.
Grade the deal: Chase Burns' record-breaking signing bonus
Grade: Chase Burns (A+), Reds (B+)
Let's get some of the facts out of the way before Reds fans and baseball fans alike cause a riot about Burns signing for higher than Skenes.
First, if everybody knew that Skenes would be as good as he is now, he would have signed for a higher bonus. This is in no way insinuating that Burns is better than Skenes. They often find themselves compared with each other because of their electric arms and ability to command it, but to place the pressure of following in Skenes' footsteps on the new Reds pick is ludicrous. What the Pirates ace is doing is generational, period.
Next, Burns signed for under slot value. The Reds saved about $500,000 by signing Burns to this record breaking deal. Cincinnati should have no issue in getting all of their other picks to sign. Money shouldn't end up being an issue for them in this draft. Burns was the second-best player and best pitcher in the draft, or so they believed.
Finally, this record is likely going to be broken in the coming days by either Caglianone, Condon or Bazzana. It may even be broken multiple times. These players could all sign deals that are a bit larger than what Skenes got last year. That's just the way the MLB Draft works.
Cincinnati didn't overpay for Burns like many assume they did. Burns definitely made out like a bandit though, as many didn't see him getting drafted in the top five. A+ deal for Burns. B+ deal for the Reds.