Juan Soto makes bold promise to pit Paul Skenes against Aaron Judge in All-Star Game
Torey Lovullo delivered the news most MLB fans had been waiting for, announcing that Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes was going to start the All-Star Game for the National League.
Skenes starting is pretty unprecedented given the fact that he has just 11 MLB starts under his belt, but it's hard to argue with the choice. Skenes has been utterly dominant when he has taken the mound, and could easily be the best pitcher on the planet right now.
MLB fans wanted to see Skenes start partly because it's cool to see a rookie start the game, but also because he'd in theory be facing the best hitters in the American League. Unfortunately, with how American League manager Bruce Bochy set the lineup, MLB fans might not get the matchup they want to see the most with Skenes facing off against New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, arguably the best hitter in the world.
Judge is penciled into the cleanup spot in the order behind Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians, Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles, and Juan Soto of the Yankees. He could face Skenes, but someone would have to reach base. Soto seems to be up for the challenge.
Juan Soto's bold All-Star Game promise is one MLB fans desperately hope he can keep
In an interview before the Home Run Derby, Soto said outright that he'll make sure Judge faces him. Whether he gets a hit, draws a walk, or even gets hit by a pitch, Soto is promising that he'll get on base.
"I'll make sure he faces him," said Soto.
When it comes to on-base ability, there's little reason to doubt Soto who gets on base at an absurdly high level. He has a .422 OBP in his career, and has a .426 OBP this season. He leads the league with 79 walks drawn. He'll have his work cut out for him facing Skenes, but if anyone can get on, it's Soto.
What the world wants to see is an elite power pitcher facing an elite power hitter. Can Skenes blow Judge away or can Judge square up a Skenes fastball and take him deep? If Kwan and Henderson can't get on, Soto will be the final chance that the American League has to get Judge up to the plate in time to face Skenes, who is limited to one inning. Can he come through?