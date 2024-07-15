The fix is in? Rob Manfred needs to make sure future face of MLB can face Aaron Judge
For once, MLB made the right decision to showcase one of its biggest attractions, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on the biggest stage. Skenes will be starting for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Did he deserve it despite making just 11 starts? Arguments can be made either way, but this game is about fun. Skenes is fun. He's must-see TV.
Skenes is such a draw to the point where a rumor surfaced that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was prepared to step in and force Skenes as the starter if the National League's manager, Torey Lovullo, didn't pick him.
Lovullo did pick Skenes to start (in the best way imaginable), avoiding interference from Manfred and MLB. If Manfred was able to do that, he should ensure that Skenes faces the three best hitters in the lineup for the American League.
MLB must ensure Paul Skenes faces Aaron Judge at the All-Star Game
The lineup for the AL is absolutely loaded, but there's one issue. Aaron Judge is hitting fourth. That's an issue for one reason and one reason only. Skenes is slated to pitch just one inning.
The idea behind Skenes starting the game wasn't only so he could start, but that he could face the best of the best. The idea was for Skenes to face Gunnar Henderson, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge. The main attraction would be a duel featuring arguably the best hitter in the game in Judge and the best pitcher in Skenes.
Let's say Skenes continues to be dominant and retires the side in order. If he does that, as electric as it'd be, we would not see Judge face the fireballing righty. Judge against any All-Star is great, but the electricity a matchup featuring Skenes and Judge would bring would be next level.
No disrespect is meant towards Steven Kwan who deserves to be at the top of the order with his .352 first-half batting average, but he's not the player fans want to see against Skenes. His insertion in that spot could be what robs us from seeing the matchup that we really want to see.
If Skenes dominates the top of the AL order and gets through it perfectly, MLB should try to convince all involved to let Skenes just begin the second inning and face Judge. He'll be on normal rest considering he last pitched on Thursday, and he can start five days later for the Pirates. Since he won't be on short rest he should be ready and willing if the situation calls for it.
It's a shame that for now, we have to root for someone to beat Skenes just so we can see the matchup we're all hoping to see.