Rob Manfred would've stopped Braves ace from pitching over Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale will start on Sunday, thus eliminating any and all conversation of him getting the nod for National League in Arlington. While manager Torey Lovullo ultimately gets the call, the Diamondbacks manager decided upon Pirates rookie Paul Skenes in a seamless transition.
However, Lovullo was reportedly leaning towards Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves at one point. Sale and the Braves ridded MLB of controversy thanks to the left-handers start on Sunday against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta will field three All-Star starting pitchers in the midsummer classic, which is an incredible achievement in its own right.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Rob Manfred would have stepped in if Sale had received the call. Skenes is the starting pitcher fans want to see, and thus MLB must deliver, even if he's not the most deserving.
"If Atlanta's Chris Sale were not starting Sunday, making him ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game, he may have been their choice to start for the NL, D-backs coaches say...Yet, it’s likely MLB would have overruled manager Torey Lovullo and made Skenes the starter, anyway," Nightengale wrote.
Does Paul Skenes deserve to start over Braves pitcher Chris Sale in the All-Star Game?
Sale has been extraordinary for the Braves this season. Atlanta lost Spencer Strider for the year with an elbow injury, and the Braves rotation has stepped up in a big way thanks to Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Max Fried.
Sale has 12 wins, a 2.74 ERA and a league-leading 6.18 strikeouts/win ratio. He's been excellent, and in most years would have been a shoe-in to start come Tuesday. 2024 is not most years, and Skenes has taken MLB by storm and attracted a younger fanbase to the game itself. The idea of Skenes facing the top of the American League lineup -- which is sure to feature the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, among others -- was too important to pass up from the league's perspective.
Sale has more starts under his belt, but Skenes has dominated since his entry to MLB. So far this season he has six wins and a 1.90 ERA. Pair that with his 89 strikeouts across just 11 appearances and you can understand why MLB would want him featured prominently come Tuesday night.
Should Manfred have a say in such decisions? Well, that's a different conversation entirely. Thankfully, Lovullo was down to play ball.