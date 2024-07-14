Of course it was another Reds prospect who won Futures Game MVP
The Cincinnati Reds have a loaded history of some incredible top-prospect talent over the last few seasons.
Obviously, when you think young talent in Cincinnati, you think of Elly De La Cruz, the Reds' captivating All-Star. De La Cruz is on a historic pace this season, with an outside chance of becoming the first player in MLB history to slug 30 homers and steal 80 bases in the same season. He pairs that with the most exciting baserunning in the league and some incredible defense.
Beyond De La Cruz, the Reds have young stars in Matt McLain and Spencer Steer. Recently, Rece Hinds has captivated the baseball world with thunderous home runs, becoming the first player in MLB history to record eight extra-base hits in his first six career games.
With all this young talent in the big leagues, the Reds still feature a loaded farm system including two representatives to the MLB Futures Game during the All-Star break. Rhett Lowder, last year's first-round pick, and Cam Collier, the 84th-ranked prospect in baseball, were sent to represent the Reds in this game.
Reds top prospect Cam Collier named MLB Futures Game MVP
Lowder would go on to record a hold in the game, throwing one shutout inning while striking out a batter with a filthy slider.
Collier would have a bit of a better game than Lowder though, homering and bringing home the MLB Futures Game MVP.
Collier, 19, would match up with the Angels top prospect and baseball's 90th-ranked prospect, Caden Dana. On a 1-0 fastball, Collier would connect with a 409-foot home run to give the National League a 1-0 lead.
Collier is seen as an incredibly talented hitter, with MLB Pipeline giving him a 55-grade hit tool and a 50-grade power tool on their 20-80 grade scale. They also gave him a 60 grade rating on his arm, marking it as his best trait.
The 19-year-old took a unique path to being drafted, opting to graduate high school early, entering Junior College as a 17-year-old. He would get drafted in the first round after a single season in college, where he would slot in as one of the youngest prospects in all of baseball.
The young talent pool in Cincinnati just seems to keep flowing in. I haven't even mentioned the likes of Edwin Arroyo or Christian Encarnacion-Strand, both of which are injured.
And Cincinnati also holds the second overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, where they will add another top 100 prospect to their system.