Ref Show: Devin Booker ejection is latest example of NBA officials power tripping
Devin Booker is the latest victim of this season's horrible NBA officiating.
By Kyle Delaney
Monty Williams' first trip to Phoenix since being fired by the Suns didn't go so well. In addition to the Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart getting arrested for an altercation with Drew Eubanks before the game, the Pistons also put together one of their least impressive performances of the season. However, it wasn't just the Pistons players who paid the price. Given the pre-game drama, the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker also fell victim to last night's heightened emotions.
Devin Booker latest to receive unwarranted ejection
Five and a half minutes into the game, Devin Booker was assessed his second technical foul and ejected. However, he didn't really do anything to warrant an ejection. Sadly, this isn't the first 'unjust' ejection by an official this season.
Per @ridiculouscage on Twitter:
According to Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, the officials made it clear that they were going to control the game early on. Durant told reporters, "They were on edge before the game anyway because of the situation." Durant continued, "They didn't want things to escalate, they thought it might escalate with our team and theirs." The Suns All-Star assured the room that's not the type of team Phoenix is, insisting, "We just try to go out there and talk with our game." In regards to the technical fouls called on Booker, Durant said, "I can understand it, I can see it from their perspective, but I just think that was too quick of a tech. Both of em'."
It didn't even matter that Booker wasn't available, the Suns didn't have a problem with Detroit. The Pistons' largest lead of the night was two points and the Suns won the game handily 116-110. However, it is unfortunate that Booker was dismissed so early in the game. Yet, could this merely be a symptom of a bigger problem?
Last night, Devin Booker became the 38th player to be ejected this season. This points to a growing trend in the NBA of officials eagerly asserting their authority/power over players. For instance, remember earlier this season, when Jokic was ejected from the Nuggets-Bulls game right before halftime without a single warning? On Serbian Heritage Night in Chicago nonetheless? The nerve!
In light of the league's updated participation policy, it seems safe to assume the last thing the NBA wants is their most talented players twiddling their thumbs in the locker room while a game is underway. At the end of the day, fans didn't come to the Footprint Center to see the referees call 52 fouls. They came to see the players, most likely, Devin Booker.