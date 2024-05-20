Reggie Miller dunks on Knicks, while also taking credit for Pacers win
By Scott Rogust
The New York Knicks season came to an end on their home court, Madison Square Garden, on Sunday. In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks lost 130-109 to the Indiana Pacers, bringing their season to an end.
The Knicks were a banged-up team entering Game 7. Already without Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby were playing through abdomen and hamstring injuries, respectively. As if things couldn't get any worse, star Jalen Brunson suffered a fractured left hand and was ruled out of the game. Pair that with a historic shooting performance from the Pacers, and we get ourselves the Knicks' playoff elimination.
Following the game, Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who has been the villain of Knicks fans during the 1990s, decided to dunk on the team. Miller took to Instagram to point out that the moment "when the series change," which was a video clip of Knicks forward Josh Hart pointing out the "F*** you Reggie" chants from fans at Madison Square Garden to him during Game 2 of the series.
Miller gave credit to Brunson, who he called "a true baller." But the Pacers legend played the heel role well to end his post, saying the Knicks "can heal up together on some beautiful beaches in Cancun."
Miller played the heel role well, pouring salt in the wound for Knicks fans, who were griping that the team's injuries caught up with them. Telling the Knicks they can heal up in Cancun? Harsh.
Give credit where credit is due, the Pacers took advantage of the opportunity, while putting on one of the best playoff performances in NBA history. In Game 7, the Pacers shot 67.1 percent from the field, which is the highest field goal percentage by any team in a playoff game in history. Making history like that, the Pacers should have won, and they did rather convincingly.
Tyrese Haliburton led the way for the Pacers, scoring 26 points while shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 6-for-12 from the three-point line. Following behind Haliburton in points were Pascal Siakam (8-for-15 from the field) and Andrew Nembhard (8-for-10 from the field), who each scored 20.
Now the Pacers will move on to face the No. 1 Celtics, who will be without Kristaps Porzingis for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals. Can the Pacers continue their run and pull off an upset to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000? We'll find out.