Regrading the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft class after one season
A lot can change over the next few years, but the Atlanta Falcons may have nailed their last draft.
By John Buhler
Admittedly, we aren't going to fully know the fate of last spring's NFL Draft class for anyone until a few years from now. We have only seen one full season's worth of action for these guys, as we may need until the end of their rookie contracts to fully assess what all went down last spring. However, the seeds that were planted last spring are looking to yield a bountiful harvest for the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta only had six picks last year. They had one pick in each of the first four rounds, as well as two picks in the early part of the seventh round. While poor drafting, as well as bad coaching hires, have historically plagued this team more than I could ever imagine, the Dirty Birds seem to have came out of last year's draft quite well. The early returns are good, but we have to wonder if they shall sustain.
So what I am going to do today is re-grade each of the Falcons' six picks from last spring, as well as the entire draft class, after only one season's worth of results. While there are players who gave us immediate results with their draft selection, others may take a little more time to marinate. Again, a regrade this early feels a tad premature, but trust me when I say the Falcons still got decent marks.
Here is the official unofficial regrade of the Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft class, the good, the bad and ugly.
Atlanta Falcons' No. 8 overall pick: Texas RB Bijan Robinson
It was highly controversial when it happened, but it is hard to not still be bullish on Atlanta taking former Texas running back Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall last spring. Yes, he plays a position that has been devalued over time by the advent of more modern passing concepts. However, Atlanta seems to have landed its own version of Roger Craig, Marshall Faulk and LaDainian Tomlinson in Robinson.
The big debate in the draft was to take either Robinson or local product Jalen Carter out of Georgia. Carter also has generational talent, but character concerns knocked him down a peg in the draft process. He went to the best spot for him in Philadelphia surrounded by other Dawgs. As for Robinson, he went from a ground-centric attack, to a new scheme that will make the most of his skills.
It is hard to knock a running back getting around 1,500 all-purpose yards as a rookie, so I will refrain.
Grade: A
Atlanta Falcons' No. 38 overall pick: Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron
Atlanta traded up to get former Syracuse standout Matthew Bergeron in the second round. This seemed like a bit of a reach at the time, but keep in that the Dallas Cowboys were very high on him as well, possibly considering taking him with their first-round pick. Bergeron may have played tackle for Dino Babers at SU, but he was asked to kick into guard in Atlanta. This was a baptism by fire, initially.
While it wasn't the smoothest of transitions, Bergeron more than held his own as the season progressed. Playing opposite of perennial Pro Bowler Chris Lindstrom certainly helped, but also made him a vulnerability for opposing pass-rushers to exploit. Admittedly, Bergeron did get better as the season went along. Atlanta's offensive line is now a low-key strength, partially because of him.
It is too early to know if trading up for Bergeron was the right call, but it has been more good than bad.
Grade: B
Atlanta Falcons' No. 75 overall pick: Ohio State DE Zach Harrison
This was my least favorite pick the Falcons made last year when it happened. Zach Harrison never lived up to the hype of his recruitment out of high school despite playing at Ohio State. While he did get better as the season progressed, he may only be a situational pass-rusher in his NFL career. This has been Atlanta's biggest weakness throughout my entire adult life. Harrison's arrival did not solve it.
Yes, he did get better down the stretch, as he was starting to come into his own in Ryan Nielsen's defense. However, I am afraid that he may get lost in the sauce in Jimmy Lake's scheme coming over from Los Angeles. Still, Harrison was not expected to set the world on fire as the Falcons' No. 75 overall. He could be a breakout candidate, but Atlanta's biggest need in the draft is still a pass-rusher.
While I love the uptick in play in the latter part of the season, I still need to be convinced a bit more.
Grade: C
Atlanta Falcons' No. 113 overall pick: Utah CB Clark Phillips III
For the value, this was my favorite pick of the Falcons' draft last year when it happened. A year removed from the 2023 NFL Draft, I still kind of feel that way. Clark Phillips III was an absolute stud playing for Kyle Whittingham at Utah. Had he have been taller, there is a chance he could have been a first-round pick. Going to the Falcons at No. 113 in the first round certainly caught my attention.
Phillips was asked to do more than others in this draft class. He effectively replaced Jeff Okudah as CB2 opposite of bona-fide No. 1 A.J. Terrell. Having All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III in the secondary allowed for Phillips to play more freely down the stretch. While I still question if he can be a CB2 at his size, Phillips at least showed me that he can start in this league and play some intelligent cornerback.
Atlanta still needs to use a day-two pick on a defensive back, but the Phillips pick was still a good one.
Grade: B+
Atlanta Falcons' No. 224 overall pick: Alabama DB DeMarcco Hellams
I knew of him while he was at Alabama, but I did not anticipate DeMarcco Hellams having this good of a first year with the Falcons. He was the first of two seventh-round picks by the Dirty Birds, by far and away the most productive. Not only did he make the roster, he was able to help out on special teams, as well as make an impact in the defensive backfield in the second half of the season as it went along.
To me, Hellams was underdrafted coming out of Alabama. That is why I cannot say he was the team's best pick a year ago, simply because I knew he'd be an impact player in the right spot. However, his success suggests that the 2021 NFL Draft was not a good one for Atlanta. We know that Jalen Mayfield flopped at guard. With more and more evidence, they may have whiffed on Richie Grant, too.
Despite a lack of day-three picks, Atlanta got tremendous value and productivity out of Hellams here.
Grade: B+
Atlanta Falcons' No. 225 overall pick: South Carolina OL Jovaughn Gwyn
To be fair, I cannot really put a grade on the second seventh-round draft selection made by the Falcons, simply because Jovaughn Gwyn didn't really play. He got into action in one game, but that is it. Atlanta may have drafted him to help rectify the glaring need they had along the offensive interior, but that is it. Despite playing at an SEC school in South Carolina, Gwyn was lucky to make the team.
It is always tricky to hand out grades with later-round picks for a few reasons. One, what are reasonable expectations for said draft pick? Two, what happens if they are only practice squad guys. And three, what if they don't make the roster? For now, I have to go with an incomplete on the Gwyn pick. All I know is that Hellams by far and away the more productive seventh-round pick as a rookie.
While I am going with an incomplete, Hellams' great play in year one should not detract from Gwyn.
Grade: Incomplete
Atlanta Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft grade one year out
Overall, it is hard to knock Bijan Robinson as a first pick. Atlanta could not have done much better with that selection. For as much as I liked seeing Clark Phillips III and DeMarcco Hellams play last year, I am not quite sold on Matthew Bergeron and definitely not sold on Zach Harrison. I would love to see Jovaughn Gwyn play more, but that may not bee in the cards. All in all, this was still a fairly good draft.
Robinson's excellent rookie season tipped the scales into this being a better than average NFL Draft.
Grade: B+