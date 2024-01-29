Relic buried under Super Bowl site is sparking superstition wildfire
Some think that a flag buried underneath the site of Allegiant Stadium has implications for this year's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
By Josh Wilson
A piece of forgotten memorabilia that is buried underneath Allegiant Stadium has suddenly become a main character and unique storyline leading up to this year's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
In 2017, when Allegiant Stadium was still being built, a Chiefs fan working construction on the stadium buried a Chiefs flag in the ground that would become the foundation for the Raiders home and the site of this year's Super Bowl, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Whether or not you believe the intentionally buried flag has any bearing on the game itself likely depends on how superstitious you are, exactly, and even then, whether it's in favor of the Chiefs or 49ers could be debated to no end.
Chiefs flag buried underneath Vegas stadium could be an omen: Good or bad?
Funny enough, en route to the Super Bowl this year, the Chiefs played their first road playoff game in the Patrick Mahomes era at Highmark Stadium, home of the Bills. Nextdoor to Highmark is an empty construction pit where the Bills' new stadium will be built over the next few years.
The Bills were middling, and eventually went on a six-game tear including their final five regular season games, solidifying their playoff spot, and the Wild Card win over the Steelers. The subplot was a folktale that fans were jumping into the construction pit as, "sacrifice." Before the Chiefs game, the Bills stepped up security to ensure no one would jump in the pit and get themselves hurt.
Lo and behold, the Bills didn't win once the pit got extra guardians.
So it's funny that, full circle, there's now a narrative about the now-filled pit in Vegas where this stadium is built.
Sports mythology, particularly around curses, takes on a life of its own. From the Curse of the Billy Goat to the FIFA or Madden video game cover curses, fans love to believe that there's some higher power at play within the lines. Maybe this is the birth of the next great one...
It certainly won't quell the growing belief that there's some multi-dimensional power to the construction sites of new stadiums. Barring the Ghostbusters getting involved, I don't believe...