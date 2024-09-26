Rex Ryan claims Cowboys wanted him as DC, and reveals why he didn’t get the job
By Kinnu Singh
In their last home game of the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys left the field humbled and humiliating. The playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers served as the latest reminder that Dallas was no longer the juggernaut franchise that had become “America’s Team” nearly 30 years ago.
The hope was that the Cowboys would learn valuable lessons from the loss. Instead, the team’s first game at AT&T Stadium this season looked eerily similar to their postseason loss. Dallas had another shot at redemption against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, but they squandered that opportunity as well.
Following the two consecutive losses at home, the Cowboys have faced immense scrutiny from the national media and their fanbase alike. Much of the criticism has centered around the team’s offseason missteps. In particular, team owner Jerry Jones has been scrutinized for his unwillingness to improve the coaching staff or the roster.
Cowboys almost hired Rex Ryan as their defensive coordinator
During an appearance on ESPN's DiPietro and Rothenberg show, former NFL coach Rex Ryan revealed that he nearly became the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator this offseason. He claimed that he declined the job because Dallas refused to compensate him fairly.
"I could've fixed [the Cowboys' defense] in a New York minute," Ryan said, per Sports Illustrated. "But, that being said, they couldn't pony up the money, or I would've been there."
Ryan interviewed with the Cowboys for their defensive coordinator vacancy back in February. Ultimately, he didn't get the job.
Ryan has been one of the biggest critics of Dallas this season. Before Dallas faced the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, Ryan described the Cowboys defense as “hot garbage.”
Dallas ultimately proved Ryan right. The Cowboys have surrendered 89 points to opponents through three games. Ravens running back Derrick Henry punished the Cowboys on 25 carries for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan continued to pile on by criticizing the team’s decision to hire Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator.
"You brought in a guy that was 29th in the league his last two years at Minnesota,” Ryan said of Zimmer. “The enthusiasm he brings when he left, that's the guy that's gonna inspire you? This can go really bad for Dallas.”
Dallas was outscored 72-25 through their first seven quarters of football at home this season. Their struggles have been highlighted by their inability to stop the run, which could prove to be a fatal flaw of the current roster.
Ryan is the son of legendary coach Buddy Ryan, who is considered to be one of the greatest defensive minds in the history of the NFL. Rex Ryan paved his own career in the league as the New York Jets head coach from 2009 to 2014, a period in which he led the team to two consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances. Unfortunately, Ryan’s head coaching career overlapped with the dominance of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in the AFC East. Ryan was the head coach for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 until 2016.
If Dallas can’t get back on track in Week 4, they can expect more criticism from the scorned ESPN analyst.