RGIII floats shocking option for Cowboys to replace Mike McCarthy
It didn't take long after the Dallas Cowboys were humiliated by the Green Bay Packers for the rumor mill to crank up regarding embattled head coach Mike McCarthy's future with the club.
McCarthy has guided America's Team to three consecutive 12-win seasons, but more importantly, he's also only won one playoff game, leading many to believe that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be looking to make a change.
One of the top names that has been connected to Dallas is former Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The six-time Super Bowl winner is said to have a great relationship with Jones, and after leaving New England, he could jump at the chance to take over a roster overflowing with talent.
Make sure you're sitting down, because Robert Griffin III has another idea for the Cowboys
Could former Cowboy Deion Sanders be a realistic option to fill McCarthy's shoes? The idea seems crazy at first blush, but it is intriguing. Sanders was an incredible player with the Cowboys, and as a Super Bowl winner with Dallas, he was an important part of the Aikman-Emmitt-Irvin glory days.
Coach Prime took the college football world by storm this season, making his Colorado Buffaloes appointment television on the sheer force of his personality in the season's first month. He defeated defending national runner-up TCU to begin the season, then beat Nebraska and rival Colorado State in a thrilling double overtime game to move to 3-0. After that though, it was all downhill, as Colorado limped to a 4-8 finish.
It was unrealistic to expect too much from the Buffs in Sanders' first year, especially following a 1-11 record the prior season and an inordinate amount of transfers once Sanders came over from Jackson State. The arrow is undoubtedly pointing up in Boulder in Year 2, but does that mean that Sanders is ready for one of the most scrutinized jobs in the NFL?
One thing the Dallas Cowboys don't need any more of is hype. They're already America's Team, and as such, they're also the team that many people love to hate. Media members such as Stephen A. Smith take particular glee in Cowboys schadenfreude, and that will only increase with a larger-than-life personality like Deion Sanders on the sideline.
As one of the preeminent franchises in the NFL, the Cowboys could have their pick of an unprecedented talent pool of free agent coaches if they decide to move on from McCarthy. Jerry Jones is notorious for being difficult to work under, but his deep pockets and ability to offer one of the most coveted jobs in sports should still be enough to woo Belichick, Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh, or one of the top coordinators in the NFL, such as Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions.
Hiring Deion Sanders would be one of the splashiest moves the NFL has seen in a long time, but there's little to suggest that it would be the best football move. Coach Prime is still figuring out how to be a great college coach, and if Jones fires McCarthy, it's proof that he's not interested in being patient. RGIII's idea is a fun one to think about, but it wouldn't save the Cowboys from another humiliating end to their season.