Of course, Rhys Hoskins does his darndest to be the author of the Mets’ demise
For years, Milwaukee Brewers first baseman, Rhys Hoskins, has tormented New York Mets fans, and last night was no exception.
Following a 5-1 road loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, the Mets were eager to bounce back as they began a three-game series against the Brewers at American Family Field. Mets’ left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea took the mound, and although he was pitching well for two months, his momentum seemed off from the start. He struggled with his location, and his fastball lacked its usual speed. This mix got him into trouble in the first inning, where he issued two walks and loaded the bases with two outs.
This brought up Hoskins for the Brewers, who has had a history of hitting long balls against the Mets.
In 2019, while playing for the Phillies, Hoskins launched a two-run homer, leisurely rounding the bases to savor every moment of making the Mets and their fans miserable.
Last night, he came through again, cashing in four runs during the bottom of the first inning.
Manaea thought he had Hoskins struck out with a 2-2 fastball at the upper edge of the strike zone, but home plate umpire Ramon de Jesus didn’t give him the call. On a 3-2 fastball, Hoskins launched it to deep left field.
Rhys Hoskins continues to haunt Mets at worst possible time for New York
As mentioned, Hoskins sure loves to play the Mets. And the Mets, well, don't like facing Hoskins. Nothing went right for the Mets last night after the momentum shifted in the first inning. Hoskins' grand slam reignited the ongoing feud between the Mets and the Brewers.
Back in March, the benches of the Mets and Brewers cleared when Hoskins and Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil started going at it.
Hoskins made a late slide into second base, colliding with McNeil while he attempted to complete a double play. McNeil was furious and made sure Hoskins knew it. Hoskins' slide was ruled legal, even though he began his slide after the ball was already in McNeil's glove. McNeil was fortunate not to be seriously injured—it was a dirty play. Hoskins clearly didn’t feel remorse. As McNeil continued to argue with him in the dugout, Hoskins made a crybaby gesture towards him.
That marked the end of the Hoskins-McNeil feud—at least for Friday—until a new spark ignited last night.
Manaea and the Mets struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game. Manaea managed to record just one strikeout before leaving the mound. He allowed six runs—five earned—on seven hits and two walks.
This marks just the fifth time this season that Manaea has given up five earned runs in a game, the last occurring on July 19.
The Mets seemed dissatisfied with de Jesus' strike zone since the first inning, which resulted in Carlos Mendoza being ejected. The home plate umpire seemed to overlook several calls against Manaea in the first inning. In the fourth inning, Mets’ catcher Francisco Alvarez was called out for a slider that appeared to be low with two outs and two runners on base.
Alvarez was visibly upset, while Mendoza rushed out of the dugout, yelling at de Jesus before quickly getting ejected—this marked Mendoza’s second ejection of the season.
The Mets will face the Brewers tonight in the second game of the series, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.