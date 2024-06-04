Rhys Hoskins has emotional thank you for Phillies fans after giving him closure
By Mark Powell
Milwaukee Brewers star Rhys Hoskins returned to Citizens Bank Park, where he played parts of six seasons as a fan favorite and postseason star for the Philadelphia Phillies. While Philly sports fans aren't quick to give a standing ovation -- if anything, old players returning home are more likely to receive the opposite -- they are among the smartest in baseball.
Hoskins received a standing ovation in every at-bat, and even got emotional after the game thinking about his return back to where it all began.
“It was loud,” said Hoskins, who admitted he had tears in his eyes. “I got to sneak a peek up toward our family section, just to see how my wife was doing; it looked like she was probably shedding a couple of tears, too. It was loud, but that’s what this place does.”
Phillies fans give Rhys Hoskins the closure he wanted
Hoskins missed the entire 2023 season with a serious knee injury. Once Bryce Harper started taking regular reps at first base -- a position he plays regularly now -- Hoskins future was all but decided.
“The ending didn’t match the rest of my time here, and that’s something that I’m looking forward to kind of getting. I don’t know if closure is the right word -- but just kind of moving on from that chapter,” Hoskins said. “I think tonight will be a nice start for that.”
This winter, Hoskins was a natural fit in both Chicago and Milwaukee, but ultimately signed with the Brewers. That's looking like a great decision by both sides, as Hoskins is rebuilding his value as one of the better first basemen in the National League. Meanwhile, the Brewers were able to sign him to a relatively cheap prove-it deal coming off an injury. He's replaced Rowdy Tellez/Carlos Santana and then some.
Hoskins even homered against his former teammate in Phillies co-ace Zack Wheeler, leading the Brewers to an impressive 3-1 win on the road.
“I guess something about competing against people that you know that makes you lock in a little bit,” Hoskins said. “But also the guy on the mound is pretty good tonight, so you better do that or you’re probably not going to have too much of a chance.”
There's a long way to go in the 2024 regular season, but early June's Phillies-Brewers matchup could be an NLCS preview in its own right, with Hoskins getting the chance to play spoiler.