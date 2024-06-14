Rick Carlisle has bold prediction for Bronny James’ NBA Draft stock
Despite being projected to go late second-round or undrafted by experts, one current NBA coach thinks that Bronny James will go a lot sooner than that. While appearing onThe Green Light with Chris Long, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle "predict[s] that he goes quite a bit higher than pick 50".
Carlisle, fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, is no stranger to the NBA rumors cycle as the coach has had stops in Dallas and Detroit before landing for his second stint with the Indiana Pacers in 2021. While the coach is likely not following the latest hot gossip on Bronny James' draft stock, the former NBA veteran has likely heard some things about the prospect's draft stock.
While squads may not be lining up around the block for the younger James, teams may jump ahead of the Lakers' second draft choice at 55 as it could be seen as a recruiting tool to sign the older James in free agency. Yes, LeBron will likely not want to go to your team solely if you draft Bronny with a first-round pick.
Still, a team that needs a defensive guard could choose to draft Bronny in the second round with the expectation that they might be able to lure the older James in free agency. At the very least, Rick Carlisle thinks Bronny's draft stock will soar as the draft nears.
Bronny played one season for the USC Trojans, but was sidelined at the start after going into cardiac arrest last summer. Bronny played in just 25 games this past season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.6 percent from the field for the Trojans.
Bronny declared for the NBA Draft despite the limited playing time at college, and has increased his stock due to his workout at the NBA Scouting Combine and during private workouts with teams. Earlier this month, Bronny participated in a group workout for the Phoenix Suns. This past Thursday, he worked out for the Lakers, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.
So, where could Bronny go in the NBA Draft? Which teams are logical fits?
Despite no clear indicators that the franchise is interested in drafting Bronny, the New York Knicks would be a perfect fit for the younger James as they need a backup guard opposite Miles McBride. The franchise has the 38th overall pick and could use that pick to select him.
This could be a situation where both parties benefit as the younger James goes to a great place to develop and the Knicks would be able to give minutes to the younger and older James in their rotation. The Sixers could be interested in selecting Bronny with their 41st overall pick as the franchise needs a long-term backup guard solution and it has been long documented about their interest in James.
While the Lakers could very easily still end up with Bronny, one current NBA coach thinks that they will have to trade up to do so.