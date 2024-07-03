5 ring-chasing veterans who the Lakers could sign for the minimum
By Ian Levy
The Los Angeles Lakers avoided a catastrophe, hanging onto LeBron James with a two-year, $104 million contract that includes a no-trade clause and a player option for the second year. While they can breathe easier knowing their centerpiece is locked in for at least one more year, the rest of the roster is still looking remarkably similar to last year's team that had to fight tooth and nail just to make it to the No. 8 seed.
Los Angeles still has offseason options to explore but rumors that LeBron would have been willing to take a pay cut if Rob Pelinka could have brought on another star to necessitate it don't exactly inspire confidence. The Lakers already have 15 players on the roster so they'd need to clear a roster spot with a trade or cut to sign anyone else. But that should definitely be on the table, considering the potential to lure experienced veterans to below market deals for the chance to chase a ring next to The King.
If the Lakers clear a spot and look for a veteran to fill it, here some of the best options they may have available.
5. T.J. Warren
On paper, Warren is a lesser version of Rui Hachimura — a versatile forward with good size, decent shooting chops, some minor offensive flexibility and a discouraging defensive track record. Warren has struggled with injuries the past few seasons and hasn't been able to carve out a rotation spot on three different teams (Suns, Nets, Timberwolves) after sitting out the 2021-22 season with a foot injury.
It's possible he's washed and possible he's rotationally redundant with Hachimura. But in his last full season he averaged 19.8 points per game, shooting 53.6 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from beyond the arc and 81.8 percent from the line. He has a track record of scoring at greater volume, with greater efficiency and greater primacy than Hachimura ever has. There may not be room for another big wing whose primary responsibility is shooting 3s and finishing plays but if they decide they want this archetype, Warren is worth a look.
4. Javonte Green
Green hasn't always been a consistent rotation player over his five NBA seasons but he's a human cannonball whose made an impact when given the opportunity. He's 6-foot-4 but with the strength and explosiveness to defend much bigger players. He often played as a power forward for the Bulls and has averaged 6.8 rebounds per 36 minutes across his career. He's improved as a 3-point shooter and makes an impact with boundless energy and aggression at the defensive end.
Green is almost certainly not a game-changer but his defense and intensity would give the Lakers an entirely different look in the backcourt from anyone else on the roster.
3. Damion Lee
Throughout his six-year NBA career, Lee has basically done one thing — drill 3-pointers. He missed all of last season after knee surgery but made 44.5 percent of his 3s with the Suns the season before and 36.6 percent across the four seasons before that, all with the Warriors.
Lee doesn't provide a lot of ancillary playmaking and isn't much of a defender, even if he has decent size at 6-foot-5. But he's a great floor spacer and comfortable shooting off movement, adding another dimension to the Lakers' second-unit. He's also played with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and several other stars so he knows how to fill a role and find space around the gravity of others. He doesn't provide as much versatility as Vincent, but if the Lakers just another deep threat out of that roster spot, Lee could be a great option.
2. Danilo Gallinari
Gallinari will be 36 next season and is no longer the dynamic offensive creator in the frontcourt that he once was, especially since missing all of the 2022-23 season with an ACL injury. But he had flashes last season and is now two years removed from that injury which means he could be even stronger this season, despite his age.
Even with what he's lost, Gallinari is still a 6-foot-10 floor spacer who can attack closeouts, post-up smaller players and provide a little bit of secondary creation in the right matchup. He's also a really smart passer who understands how to keep the ball moving and could really make the most of the spacing and gravity LeBron and Anthony Davis provide.
1. Dario Saric
Saric is very similar to Gallinari, although not nearly as accomplished a shooter but a better passer, rebounder and defender, which might help the Lakers even more. He appeared in 64 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.6 minutes, shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Those averages work out to 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per 36 minutes and speak to how effective he could still be within his role. If you're wondering why you don't remember more of him making an impact for the Warriors last season it's probably because they were so, collectively, disrupted by injuries. He played less than 20 percent of his minutes with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the floor and the player he was next to most often was rookie Brandin Podziemski.
Like Gallinari, Saric also missed a full season with an ACL injury and lost some of his athleticism. But he's also six years younger and a lot more effective in his present iteration. He's a capable role player who could fill a lot of gaps for the Lakers and is definitely someone worth looking at.