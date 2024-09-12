Rob Gronkowski gives honest assessment of Tom Brady's broadcasting debut
Once Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL, the second time, it didn't take long for the news to break that Brady would soon follow in the footsteps of many others as NFL greats turned NFL broadcasters.
The most recent example that comes with great success is Tony Romo, who took the football broadcasting world by storm. Romo quickly became a viral sensation for predicting plays, defenses, coverages and just about everything under the sun.
And Brady was a much better quarterback than Romo, so his debut was quite highly anticipated.
That day came last week for FOX's broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns, and it was okay. It wasn't the special broadcast that many had hoped, but it wasn't bad by any means.
While everybody has chimed in with their opinions on Brady's highly anticipated broadcasting debut, who better to give an assessment on Brady's broadcasting debut than his longtime New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate, Rob Gronkowski?
Rob Gronkowski gives honest review of Tom Brady's broadcasting debut
Brady and Gronkowski have been close friends and teammates for over a decade now. They have seen the good and the bad in each other over the last 14 years. Gronk's assessment of Brady's broadcasting debut during his appearance on "Up and Adams" is the closest thing to honest feedback that we will get.
"It was definitely a rookie debut,' Gronkowski told host Kay Adams, h/t Sports Illustrated. "He was like a quarterback that was picked number one overall. All the hype in the world. And he came through. He did come through, but he had a lot of jitters, that's for sure. Not a lot, but he had some jitters. He made some great plays.
"There was some plays that he missed I feel like. He missed some blitzes coming through the gap and he didn't pick 'em up. So he's got a lot to learn, but he came out with a win. He had a solid defense with Kevin Burkhardt right there to help him get that victory. So just overall I'm kind of comparing him to a rookie quarterback because he was a rookie in the booth over the last week."
Comparing Brady to a rookie quarterback's debut is even funnier when you look at the three rookie quarterbacks that debuted in the same week that Brady made his broadcasting debut. Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Bo Nix were almost a spitting image of the theoretical rookie QB that Gronkowski was talking about in his assessment of Brady.
But there is some good news to come of this. This is, likely, the worst that Brady will ever be as a broadcaster. He will only get better and more comfortable in the booth. His next broadcast will be the Cowboys vs. New Orlean Saints game on Sunday, Sept. 15.