Rob, Please: 3 stars the Lakers should avoid at all costs this offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the market for a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That whole Russell Westbrook thing didn't work. Last season, rather than swinging a consequential trade at the deadline, Rob Pelinka sat on his hands. The result? A first-round exit.
LeBron only has so much time left in the NBA. He's going to apply pressure to the front office the best way he knows how — by leveraging his superstar status and potentially even threatening to leave. James is a free agent. He's not going to leave, it's the league's worst-kept secret, but he can absolutely make the Lakers sweat. That could be enough to spur the front office to action.
Several stars are expected to be available via trade this offseason. If not Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs probably put Darius Garland on the chopping block. Trae Young. Brandon Ingram. Jarrett Allen. Paul George. Even Jimmy Butler, maybe. There are seemingly infinite ways for Los Angeles to acquire that needle-moving third wheel.
That said, the Lakers cannot mess it up and target the wrong star. LeBron's title window will slam shut if Los Angeles commits significant financial assets to a dud. We have seen it before, but time is out. Los Angeles has 2-3 years max to get this right and the new CBA severely restricts expensive teams.
Here are the big names who should be out of sight and out of mind for the Lakers this summer.
5. Zach LaVine is Good, Actually but he's not the right Lakers target
The pendulum has swung too far negative for Zach LaVine in the court of public opinion. The collective NBA fandom really underestimates him as a player. The injuries have piled up and the Chicago Bulls are stuck in a merciless cycle of mediocrity, but there's only so much LaVine can control. When he's healthy, the 29-year-old can absolutely help a good team win games.
Would Los Angeles benefit from LaVine? In a vacuum, of course. Especially if the Bulls are basically cutting costs. Rather than receiving assets from the Lakers, the Bulls might have to dump a few picks to Los Angeles get off LaVine's contract. That sort of arrangement could behoove the Lakers as they look to maintain flexibility for the future.
Unfortunately, the financial ramifications of trading for LaVine are too severe. He's due roughly $135 million over the next three years. Even as the NBA's cap sheet expands and salaries balloon, that is a lot of money for a third wheel with significant injury baggage. If LaVine continues to regress, that would really put the Lakers in a tough spot.
Another playmaking guard with LaVine's 3-point volume and rim pressure ability would absolutely help the Lakers. LaVine can lead the second unit, form a nice two-man partnership with Anthony Davis, and boost LA's transition attack. There is simply too much risk associated with acquiring him, though, even if the Lakers retain a relatively full war chest for future trades.
Some team will give LaVine a chance to rebuild his value, but the Lakers cannot afford a vast margin for error this offseason. Any major trade should return a surefire contributor.
4. Lakers also shouldn't pry DeMar DeRozan away from Bulls
DeMar DeRozan has been connected to the Lakers before. Now, at 34 years old, the Compton native is a free agent. The Lakers can't afford DeRozan outright, but he's a reasonable sign-and-trade candidate. DeRozan has expressed a desire to re-sign in Chicago, but the Lakers can offer him the chance to compete for a meaningful postseason spot in his hometown. Ask the Clippers — sometimes, stars just want to play in their own backyard.
That said, the Lakers shouldn't engage with DeRozan. There are obvious financial concerns, especially if he inks a long-term deal. DeRozan is at the very tail end of his prime, with a skill set that won't necessarily age well. He was still productive last season, but DeRozan is reliant on difficult jumpers and elite athleticism.
DeRozan has traded out some of the violent, explosive rim attacks for sly handles, improved playmaking, and even the occasional spot-up 3, but he's still the same player he has always been at heart. How his game will progress in the years to come is unclear, and Los Angeles shouldn't sign up to find out. Especially considering DeRozan's subpar defensive efforts.
More than age and money, however, DeRozan is just a poor basketball fit. The Lakers need another ball-handler and shot creator. Adding one with DeRozan's 6-foot-7 size, positional versatility, and clutch shot-making wouldn't hurt. But, DeRozan's skill set is designed for top billing. He's not a volume shooter and he doesn't provide much value off the ball. Los Angeles will still run the majority of its offense through James, so DeRozan's utility as a mid-range assassin and initiator would be limited.
DeRozan doesn't make the Lakers worse, but to put it plainly, signing DeRozan does not move the needle. The Lakers aren't bringing home Larry O'Brien with DDR on the roster.
3. Lakers should say 'no, thanks' to Julius Randle reunion
The New York Knicks are also expected to hunt big game this summer. If the Knicks swing a major trade, one has to imagine Julius Randle and his expiring $30.3 million salary are involved. Randle is a two-time All-Star and a genuinely special talent, but he's also an incredibly awkward fit for most NBA squads. There's a good chance whichever team trades for Randle reroutes him to a third team. Enter the Lakers?
Probably not. Hopefully not, at least. Randle started his career in LA before the Anthony Davis trade sent him to New Orleans. Again, the talent level and production are there with Randle, but his skill set is unique to a fault. It's hard to optimally incorporate Randle into a lineup that already includes multiple star fulcrums. He's a 6-foot-9 bruiser who isolates in the mid-range and playmakes out of the post. Los Angeles doesn't really need that.
That's not to say Randle would make L.A. worse. Again, we are talking about true stars here. Randle averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 56.9 percent true shooting before a shoulder injury prematurely ended his season. He would give the Lakers another creator who demands double teams and creates off of drives. Randle can collapse a defense, spray passes to open shooters, and set up his teammates. LeBron needs somebody to shoulder the load. Randle might not do it as a traditional guard would, but he's going to ease James' burden all the same.
What should deter Los Angeles from Randle is his postseason track record. It tends to get dicey with Randle once the pressure mounts and defenses lock in. He relies on tough jumpers a lot and his decision-making gets laggy when size and length disrupt his peripheral vision. Too often, Randle has collapsed in the playoffs because he gets tunnel vision and can't get to his spots. There could be spacing concerns, too, if teams try to let Randle and AD beat them on the perimeter.
Factor in the contract concerns — the fact that Randle could pick up and leave at season's end — and the Lakers should probably steer clear.