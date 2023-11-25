Robert Saleh backs Nathaniel Hackett as Jets fans search for next scapegoat
The New York Jets lost 34-13 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. Head coach Robert Saleh isn't considering making a change at offensive playcaller.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets decided to bench quarterback Zach Wilson after the team's Week 11 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. With Wilson underperforming yet another season, this time filling in for the injured Aaron Rodgers, the Jets called upon Tim Boyle to start in the team's Black Friday game against the Miami Dolphins. With Boyle knowing of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's playbook, maybe the Jets could put points on the board to score an upset.
Instead, the Jets lost 34-13 to the Dolphins behind a lackluster performance from Boyle, highlighted by a Hail Mary attempt being intercepted and returned for a touchdown by safety Jevon Holland. Overall, the Jets offense put up just 159 yards on 55 plays.
After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked if there would be a change in the offensive play caller position. Saleh downplayed that notion, saying that Hackett will continue to call the plays on offense. When asked why he wouldn't consider making a change, Saleh said, "That'd be a really long answer, an answer for another day."
Robert Saleh not considering taking offensive play-calling duties from Nathaniel Hackett
"When you look at it all and again, it's a little bit of everything, whether the calls could be better, whether the execution can be better, whether our one-on-one battles can be better," says Saleh. "It's taking advantage of the situations we have. When we get them, do I think play-caller will fix that? I don't know. I don't have an answer for you on that."
After a disappointing 2022 campaign in which the team collapsed out of a playoff spot due to the play of the quarterback (Wilson), the Jets and offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur agreed to part ways. With the team aiming for and eventually acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to be their quarterback, they hired Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Hackett has a relationship with Rodgers dating back to their time with the Packers, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2019 until 2021. Rodgers has been open with his praise of Hackett over the years, even during his 15-game stint as Denver Broncos head coach.
With Rodgers aiming to return at some point this season from his Achilles injury, he would obviously want Hackett alongside him during his tenure with the Jets.
As for the quarterback position, Saleh wouldn't commit to Boyle being the starter next week against the Atlanta Falcons.
In the game, Boyle threw for 179 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while completing 27-of-38 pass attempts.
For Jets fans wondering if the team would be desperate enough to make a change at the offensive play-caller position, that's not happening based on Saleh's comments. Hackett will continue to call plays moving forward.