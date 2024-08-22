Robert Saleh isn't thinking about Haason Reddick's Jets status whatsoever
By Lior Lampert
Like Mad Men's Don Draper once said: "I don't think about you at all."
That's the mindset New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh ostensibly has regarding the ongoing contractual standstill with star edge rusher Haason Reddick.
Since the Jets acquired Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles in April for a conditional 2026 third-round pick, he's yet to practice with his new team. The puzzling saga has reached a boiling point, prompting the linebacker to request another trade. Nonetheless, Saleh seems more concerned with the players physically/currently in the locker room -- and rightfully so.
"I don't know. I haven't really thought about it," Saleh told the media about his confidence that Reddick will report to training camp in time for Week 1.
Frankly, Saleh sounded annoyed and tired of talking about Reddick, and we can't blame him. The latter's lack of attendance is frustrating, especially as the Jets prepare for the regular-season opener on September 9th against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Jets invested considerable draft equity in Reddick, expecting him to be a difference-making linebacker. After all, he's a two-time Pro Bowler and is only two years removed from an All-Pro Second Team nod. However, his addition has had quite the opposite impact, only causing drama thus far.
Entering the final season of the three-year, $45 million contract he signed in 2022, Reddick is seeking a new deal. Last month, the Jets made him an offer that reportedly "would have been a raise" from his current salary, per SNY's Connor J. Hughes. The soon-to-be 30-year-old declined, leading to his trade request that was ultimately denied by New York's general manager, Joe Douglas, in record time.
Hughes noted that the Jets said they'd up the ante after seeing Reddick "perform first," which the linebacker was "on board with." Regardless, nothing has changed or materialized.
Whether Reddick joins the Jets and travels to the Bay Area to face the Niners remains unclear. Be that as it may, Saleh's evidently disinterested in discussing the matter.