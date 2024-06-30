Rocket Mortgage Classic payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
After a torrid run of huge tournaments with the Memorial, the US Open, then the Travelers, it may have felt like a bit of a letdown heading to Detroit Golf Club for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week on the PGA Tour. The field didn't help that feeling with no player in the Top 20 of the OWGR teeing it up. But coming into Sunday's finish, the drama was quite high.
Akshay Bhatia stormed out to the lead on Thursday in Round 1 and stayed in the mix, holding the co-54-hole lead with Englishman Aaron Rai. However, the separation from that pairing that we saw going into moving day on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic wasn't there anymore. Capable contenders like Cameron Young, past champion Cam Davis and many others were lurking and in range to make a move.
It set up a massive finish on Sunday, especially with the top of the leaderboard getting even more crowded during the final round. But how much money are they playing for this week? Let's dive into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic payout structure with everything to know about the prize money and purse this week in Detroit.
Rocket Mortgage Classic purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic will receive a solid $1.656 million. As we come off of two Signature Events with a major championship sandwiched in-between (and the $3.6 million or more in prize money we see in those events in winner's prize money), that may look like a relatively small sum. However, it's still easily clearing a seven-figure payout and is a sizable portion of the $9.2 million total purse on the line at Detroit Golf Club this week.
Rocket Mortgage Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a look at the full payout distribution for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic for all 74 players to make the cut, though that group does include two amateurs who, obviously, will not receive prize money.
Finishing Position
Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money
Winner
$1.656 million
2nd
$1.002 million
3rd
$634,800
4th
$450,800
5th
$377,200
6th
$333,500
7th
$310,500
8th
$287,500
9th
$269,100
10th
$250,700
11th
$232,300
12th
$213,900
13th
$195,500
14th
$177,100
15th
$167,900
16th
$158,700
17th
$149,500
18th
$140,300
19th
$131,100
20th
$121,900
21st
$112,700
22nd
$103,500
23rd
$96,140
24th
$88,780
25th
$81,420
26th
$74,060
27th
$71,300
28th
$68,540
29th
$65,780
30th
$63,020
31st
$60,260
32nd
$57,500
33rd
$54,740
34th
$52,440
35th
$50,140
36th
$47,840
37th
$45,540
38th
$43,700
39th
$41,860
40th
$40,020
41st
$38,180
42nd
$36,340
43rd
$34,500
44th
$32,660
45th
$30,820
46th
$28,980
47th
$27,140
48th
$25,668
49th
$24,380
50th
$23,644
51st
$23,092
52nd
$22,540
53rd
$22,172
54th
$21,804
55th
$21,620
56th
$21,436
57th
$21,252
58th
$21,068
59th
$20,884
60th
$20,700
61st
$20,516
62nd
$20,332
63rd
$20,148
64th
$19,964
65th
$19,780
66th
$19,596
67th
$19,412
68th
$19,228
69th
$19,044
70th
$18,860
71st
$18,676
72nd
$18,492
As mentioned, the two amateurs who made the cut, Luke Clanton and Ben James, won't receive prize money as they maintain amateur status. That's much more costly for Clanton, who put forth a phenomenal effort this week and entered Sunday and the start of his final round in great position to register a Top 10 finish.
Overall, though, this is the type of payout structure we expect to see from a non-Signature Event on the PGA Tour. The purses are depressed a bit in their total value but this is still a big, potentially life-changing opportunity on the line for these players. Heck, the Top 22 on the leaderboard all clear six-figures, which can be absolutely huge.
We will see a similar purse and payout structure next week as well for the John Deere Classic.