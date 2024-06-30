Fansided

Rocket Mortgage Classic payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line this week at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic?

By Cody Williams

Aaron Rai and Akshay Bhatia at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Aaron Rai and Akshay Bhatia at the Rocket Mortgage Classic / Raj Mehta/GettyImages
After a torrid run of huge tournaments with the Memorial, the US Open, then the Travelers, it may have felt like a bit of a letdown heading to Detroit Golf Club for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week on the PGA Tour. The field didn't help that feeling with no player in the Top 20 of the OWGR teeing it up. But coming into Sunday's finish, the drama was quite high.

Akshay Bhatia stormed out to the lead on Thursday in Round 1 and stayed in the mix, holding the co-54-hole lead with Englishman Aaron Rai. However, the separation from that pairing that we saw going into moving day on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic wasn't there anymore. Capable contenders like Cameron Young, past champion Cam Davis and many others were lurking and in range to make a move.

It set up a massive finish on Sunday, especially with the top of the leaderboard getting even more crowded during the final round. But how much money are they playing for this week? Let's dive into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic payout structure with everything to know about the prize money and purse this week in Detroit.

Rocket Mortgage Classic purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic will receive a solid $1.656 million. As we come off of two Signature Events with a major championship sandwiched in-between (and the $3.6 million or more in prize money we see in those events in winner's prize money), that may look like a relatively small sum. However, it's still easily clearing a seven-figure payout and is a sizable portion of the $9.2 million total purse on the line at Detroit Golf Club this week.

Rocket Mortgage Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a look at the full payout distribution for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic for all 74 players to make the cut, though that group does include two amateurs who, obviously, will not receive prize money.

Finishing Position

Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money

Winner

$1.656 million

2nd

$1.002 million

3rd

$634,800

4th

$450,800

5th

$377,200

6th

$333,500

7th

$310,500

8th

$287,500

9th

$269,100

10th

$250,700

11th

$232,300

12th

$213,900

13th

$195,500

14th

$177,100

15th

$167,900

16th

$158,700

17th

$149,500

18th

$140,300

19th

$131,100

20th

$121,900

21st

$112,700

22nd

$103,500

23rd

$96,140

24th

$88,780

25th

$81,420

26th

$74,060

27th

$71,300

28th

$68,540

29th

$65,780

30th

$63,020

31st

$60,260

32nd

$57,500

33rd

$54,740

34th

$52,440

35th

$50,140

36th

$47,840

37th

$45,540

38th

$43,700

39th

$41,860

40th

$40,020

41st

$38,180

42nd

$36,340

43rd

$34,500

44th

$32,660

45th

$30,820

46th

$28,980

47th

$27,140

48th

$25,668

49th

$24,380

50th

$23,644

51st

$23,092

52nd

$22,540

53rd

$22,172

54th

$21,804

55th

$21,620

56th

$21,436

57th

$21,252

58th

$21,068

59th

$20,884

60th

$20,700

61st

$20,516

62nd

$20,332

63rd

$20,148

64th

$19,964

65th

$19,780

66th

$19,596

67th

$19,412

68th

$19,228

69th

$19,044

70th

$18,860

71st

$18,676

72nd

$18,492

As mentioned, the two amateurs who made the cut, Luke Clanton and Ben James, won't receive prize money as they maintain amateur status. That's much more costly for Clanton, who put forth a phenomenal effort this week and entered Sunday and the start of his final round in great position to register a Top 10 finish.

Overall, though, this is the type of payout structure we expect to see from a non-Signature Event on the PGA Tour. The purses are depressed a bit in their total value but this is still a big, potentially life-changing opportunity on the line for these players. Heck, the Top 22 on the leaderboard all clear six-figures, which can be absolutely huge.

We will see a similar purse and payout structure next week as well for the John Deere Classic.

