Roman Reigns makes triumphant return at SummerSlam 2024, helps Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa
By Scott Rogust
The last time WWE fans saw Roman Reigns was on Night Two of WrestleMania 40, where he lost to Cody Rhodes, bringing an end to his three-and-a-half-year reign as WWE Champion. Reigns has since been away from WWE, and in his absence, his cousin Solo Sikoa self-appointed himself as the "Tribal Chief." Sikoa brought in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to form a new version of the Bloodline, while kicking out Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman.
At SummerSlam on Saturday, Sikoa challenged Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Bloodline Rules match. With Sikoa seemingly getting closer to winning the title after interference from Tonga, Loa, and Fatu. With both Sikoa and Rhodes laid out in the middle of the ring, Reigns' music hit to a thunderous reaction from the fans inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Reigns would hit Sikoa with a Superman punch and a spear before nodding to Rhodes as he exited the ring.
In the match, Rhodes did receive help from others not named Reigns. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton both took to the ring to fend off the New Bloodline to bring the match back to just Rhodes vs. Sikoa. But then, Jacob Fatu entered the ring to attack Rhodes. Fatu was seemingly injured after hitting a splash on Rhodes from the top rope through the announce table, and thus no longer a factor. Then, Reigns made his triumphant return.
There was an expectation from fans that Reigns could potentially return at SummerSlam, but to see it happen, led to the outpouring of social media posts and the jubilant reactions in the stadium.
With Reigns back, this does set the stage for not just a program against Sikoa. Rather, Original Bloodline vs. New Bloodline. We will see what is in store for WWE's next premium live event -- Bash at Berlin.