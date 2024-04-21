Roman Wilson ready to prove himself in NFL Draft after sterling Michigan career
Wilson is ready to become a star.
By Mike Luciano
Despite the fact that Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson didn't put up the gaudiest numbers in the world, he has put himself on the map as a premier prospect ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft due to his precise route-running, quality speed, and performances in big games.
In an exclusive interview with FanSided and Stacking The Box, Wilson detailed the lessons he learned at Michigan that helped prepare him for life in the pros. Wilson credits Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh with installing a winning mentality in him.
"Nothing really matters if you don't win," Wilson said. "You should be doing everything you can to try to win a game, and if that means going in there and blocking, that's what I'm down to do." Wilson said Chargers fans could expect someone who will "do whatever it takes to win games" in the pros.
Roman Wilson excited to prove himself in NFL Draft
Wilson also took aim at pre-draft prognosticators who think that he and quarterback JJ McCarthy are inferior prospects due to their raw statistics. Wilson believes those doubters will be proved wrong by his film.
"Those guys really don't watch film, they just look at numbers," Wilson added. "If you just go into the draft and draft players off stats, everyone would do that and everyone would have the best team."
Wilson made a point to mention how he can continue strengthening the legacy of Hawaiian-born players in the NFL. Wilson, who attended the same Saint Louis School that produced Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa, believes he is in a unique position as a wide receiver from Hawaii.
Wilson believes he could help get other Hawaiian skill position players in the spotlight, as many of the players who have had success in the NFL from Hawaii are quarterbacks or both offensive and defensive linemen.
Wilson has the talent needed to make Hawaii, Harbaugh, and Michigan proud when he name is called.