Former Michigan player says what we’re all thinking about Jim Harbaugh in the draft
Jim Harbaugh is a Michigan Man after all...
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27. There are a total of 257 selections. Currently, the Chicago Bears own the first overall choice and the New York Jets have the final pick.
There is a strong feeling that the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines will dominate the three-day event in their home state. None of this should be a surprise to those who heard or saw the words of the university’s former head coach/turned Los Angeles Chargers’ sideline leader.
Last August, the 1987 first-round pick of the Chicago Bears had this to sayregarding the talent of his Wolverines (via The Athletic).
That’s a pretty bold forecast. According to Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson, he wouldn’t be shocked if any number of his 2023 teammates wound up reuniting with their former head coach.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if like all nine of us end up going (to the Chargers),” said the talented pass-catcher recently on the NFL on Fox Podcast. Wilson mentioned that number because the Bolts have nine selections, including the fifth overall. “But seriously, like at least five or six. I think he’s going to take a lot of us.”
Former Michigan player believes Jim Harbaugh could make his own prophecy come true
Back to Jim Harbaugh and his statement about 20 players drafted later this month. That would be quite the accomplishment, and dust the current mark for one school in the seven-round format. The University of Georgia had 15 players drafted in 2022, including first-overall pick Travon Walker.
Here’s something to keep in mind. The all-time record for one school with the most players taken in one draft is actually 17. That belongs to the University of Texas. The mark was set in 1984 when the draft was 12 rounds and there were 336 selections.
As for Wilson, the idea of playing for his former collegiate head coach certainly appeals to him. “I’d love to go out there and play, especially at pick 37. I wouldn’t be upset with that. I’d get to reunite with my coach and maybe some of my former teammates. I’d absolutely love that.”