Ron Washington does his best to make Mike Trout sound like Anthony Rendon
By Austin Owens
After an historic 2023 season as the third base coach for the Atlanta Braves, Ron Washington left Atlanta to take over the managerial role for the Los Angeles Angels. Washington was aware he would have a tough task in turning the franchise around as they have not been to the postseason since 2014.
With players like Anthony Rendon, Mike Trout, Jo Adell and Taylor Ward on the Angels roster to go along with some respectable starting pitching, they had a chance to be competitive in 2024. Now at 46-60 and an injured Mike Trout, it feels like we're watching the same movie.
Ron Washington comments on Mike Trout update
Ron Washington has a tendency to not hold back when speaking about his players. His brutal honesty is one of the many reasons he is so beloved throughout Major League Baseball. However, this may be the second time this season he has ruffled some feathers with his players.
Mike Trout has been sidelined for all but 29 games this season after undergoing knee surgery, It seems that his recovery is headed in the right direction but he has yet to begin running. It sounds like Ron Washington believes it is time.
When asked to provide an update of Trout's status by Sam Blum, Angels and MLB writer for The Athletic, Ron Washington responded with this:
It is at least worth noting that Washington acknowledged that this was a scary injury and may be difficult to recover from. However, his first comments putting all the liability on Trout himself in this situation felt a little off. It is almost like Ron Washington is making Mike Trout sound like his teammate Anthony Rendon.
Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels back in 2020. Since then, Rendon has yet to play more than 58 games in a season. It seems that he is always injured and has caught a lot of hate for his lack of effort in getting better.
Trout has suffered quite a few injuries himself throughout his impressive big-league career. Angels fans have to feel like it's almost a guarantee they will not see Trout or Rendon on the field for a full 162 games. By Ron Washington implying that Trout should be closer to return (if not back already), it feels like an unintentional comparison to Rendon, which is not fair to the future Hall of Famer Mike Trout.