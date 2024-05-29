Did Ron Washington take one final shot at Angel Hernandez?
By Curt Bishop
At long last, Angel Hernandez has decided to call it quits. The longtime controversial umpire announced this news late on Monday.
This news has been met with different reactions. Some have been very diplomatic, while others are glad to see him go.
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington was one of many to put their two cents in on the matter.
"I guess he must have had enough," said the Halos' skipper. "Being this close into the season, and he decided to retire. I guess he had enough."
But was Washington taking one final shot at Hernandez before he walked away for good?
Did Ron Washington take a shot at Angel Hernandez?
One could easily assume that Washington was taking a shot at Hernandez here. After all, it wouldn't be the first time.
Back in 2011, Washington was the skipper of the Texas Rangers and had just guided them to a World Series appearance. He had a confrontation with Hernandez and didn't hold back.
"Angel is really bad. That's all there is to it," Washington said at the time. "I'm going to get fined for what I told Angel. And they might add to it because of what I said about Angel. But hey, the truth is the truth."
Washington could simply be saying that Hernandez finally realized his umpiring was sub-par for so long.
One could also argue that Washington believed Hernandez finally got tired of being the lightning rod for umpire criticism and that he isn't taking a shot at him. He did seem to speak in a much different tone than he did when he made his remarks in 2011.
That may ultimately have been the case. So, in the end, Washington may not be taking a shot at Hernandez, but rather stating facts. Hernandez may have finally had enough of being the lightning rod for fans to criticize umpires, which could have contributed to why he retired so quickly and is doing so effective immediately.
Either way, the focus of conversations centered around bad umpiring will shift away from Hernandez for a little while. Now, Laz Diaz and CB Bucknor may become the new lightning rods for umpire futility with Hernandez officially retired.
Washington has been a harsh critic of Hernandez over the course of his managerial career. And while one could make the case that this was another shot at the controversial umpire, Washington might just simply be stating facts.